pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Phone Arena
What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
Here's something you don't see happening quite every year. With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, Verizon is kicking off a better-than-ever deal on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro technically scheduled to run until Monday, December 5. This doesn't require a device trade-in or anything as...
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
CNET
Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods Remain Discounted as Cyber Monday Deals Start
The best deals on some of our favorite Apple products, including the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro M2, iPad Pro and Watch Series 8, are here as Cyber Monday arrives and Black Friday ends. Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want an early start on Christmas gifts, it's the perfect time to get what you need -- for a discount.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more
Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
Phone Arena
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
While most "professional" bargain hunters know full well that the vast majority of top Cyber Monday phone deals available every year on the last Monday of November are simply renamed, rehashed, or extended Black Friday sales, holiday shoppers who know where and when to look will occasionally find a (deeply discounted) gem or two that they didn't see before.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Get Samsung's The Frame TV Practically Free With This Trade-In Deal
If you’re after an aesthetically pleasing TV, there’s really no need to look further than Samsung’s The Frame. When paired with a bezel frame (basically, a frame for your Frame) and Art Mode is engaged, you might mistake it for an actual piece of art. The 2022...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash. If you’ve been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. During Cyber Monday AirPods deals you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off their usual price of $159.
Best post-Black Friday deals still available today, from mobile phones to Lego
While the official Black Friday event is now over, for some retailers the sales extravaganza continues – meaning there’s still time to snag a bargain if you missed out during Cyber Weekend. Thankfully, there is still a huge number of deals to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses and toys to TVs, gaming, tech and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals to help you get your Christmas shopping done. In terms of the retailers that still have Black Friday events running,the likes of Amazon, Very, Argos, Boots and Currys still...
Phone Arena
Gmail and Google Calendar might be coming to the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS devices
It has been more than a month since Google released its first wearable device, the Pixel Watch. Like with many other newly released devices, however, there is plenty of work to be done before the Pixel Watch could feel like a well-rounded and complete tech product. Google has been working...
The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now
Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.
Get a pair of AirPods for dirt cheap while the 2nd Gen model is only $79
It's the lowest price the second-generation AirPods have ever been.
Cyber Monday iPad deals live: All the best discounts on Apple tablets
No matter your budget or taste, we've gathered the best Cyber Monday iPad deals right here
