ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET

Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods Remain Discounted as Cyber Monday Deals Start

The best deals on some of our favorite Apple products, including the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro M2, iPad Pro and Watch Series 8, are here as Cyber Monday arrives and Black Friday ends. Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want an early start on Christmas gifts, it's the perfect time to get what you need -- for a discount.
Digital Trends

Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
New York Post

The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more

Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Digital Trends

You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)

As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash. If you’ve been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. During Cyber Monday AirPods deals you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off their usual price of $159.
The Independent

Best post-Black Friday deals still available today, from mobile phones to Lego

While the official Black Friday event is now over, for some retailers the sales extravaganza continues – meaning there’s still time to snag a bargain if you missed out during Cyber Weekend. Thankfully, there is still a huge number of deals to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses and toys to TVs, gaming, tech and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals to help you get your Christmas shopping done. In terms of the retailers that still have Black Friday events running,the likes of Amazon, Very, Argos, Boots and Currys still...
CNN

The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now

Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy