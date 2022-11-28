Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Usher in the Holidays with Eureka Symphony’s Winter Festival
Usher in the holidays this weekend by joining the Eureka Symphony for a delightful mix of lively and cheerful music, from the charming. Christmas Overture by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Peter Jaffe’s lighthearted and witty Symph-Hanukkah. Concerts are at the sparkling Arkley Center for the Performing Arts December 2 & 3, 2022 at 8 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Seven Walks/Tours December 3-January 1
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 3. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
2nd Annual Holiday Decorating Contest is Underway in Rio Dell & Scotia
The second annual holiday decorating contest is underway for businesses and residents of Rio Dell and Scotia. Sponsored by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce with $1,000 in prizes again offered by the volunteer fire department that serves both communities, the contest is accepting entries until midnight December 15, after which voting by the public for the winners will take place through Christmas Day.
kymkemp.com
Delno (Del) Malcom Shuster: ‘A Heart of Gold’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. In 1981 Delno meet the love of his life on a blind date....
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
thelumberjack.org
Personal Fave Mexican Places in HumCo
Growing up in the East Bay, specifically Oakland, I consider myself a foodie at heart. Food has always been significant to my identity, culture, relationships, and overall experience of enjoying life. My favorite memories have always been the ones where food has been involved. I have lived in Humboldt County...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nancy Kaye Delaney, 1950-2022
Nancy died on November 22 in her lifelong home of Eureka. She was born November 17, 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Speech Communication from Humboldt State University in 1972, followed by a Masters in Speech Communication in 1973. She then attended Hastings Law School in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Walter. They settled back in Eureka where they were both highly respected attorneys and eventual partners at Mitchell Law Firm (then Mitchell, Dedekam and Angell). They were also attentive and adoring parents to their three daughters, Erin, Mary and Catherine. After Walter’s death in 1993, Nancy continued her parenting and law practice with equal fierceness and brilliance. She worked for more than 40 years altogether at Mitchell Law Firm, representing many individuals and entities in Humboldt County. Throughout this time, she deeply valued her decades-long friendship with colleague Kathy Radford.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
kymkemp.com
Toys For Tots Looking for Volunteers and Donations
Our 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign has started. We will need volunteers for toy collection sites at Costco North, Costco South, and Target from 10-4pm. We need at least one adult and two additional adults/teens for each site every Saturday and Sunday ending Sunday December 18th. We will assess the weather and contact the volunteers the evening prior to canceling.
kymkemp.com
CR to Host 2022 CCCAA NorCal Grizzly Bowl
The College of the Redwoods football team is in the 2022 CCCAA NorCal Grizzly Bowl sponsored by Blue Lake Casino and Hotel. Make sure you support your local college on December 3, as CR (7-3) battles Monterey Peninsula College (6-4) in Redwood Bowl at Cal Poly Humboldt with kickoff at 1pm.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County COVID Vaccination & Testing Clinics Cancelled Due to Weather
Due to weather conditions, the SNAP Nurse COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be canceled over the next several days. The Weaverville SNAP Nurse site at the Veterans Hall on November 30, 2022 (today) will close at 12:30. The following upcoming SNAP Team COVID- 19 testing and vaccination clinics will...
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
kymkemp.com
Heavy Snow Accumulation Predicted for Higher Elevations of Humboldt and Trinity Counties
A winter storm watch has been issued for higher elevations of Humboldt interior regions as well as all of Trinity County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Those higher elevations could see between 7″ – 24″ of snow accumulation. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
Comments / 0