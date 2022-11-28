Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Sheriffs aren’t above the law — even ‘red flag’ | PODIUM
In October 2021, I authored a guest editorial in my local newspaper surrounding the debate concerning Colorado’s “red flag” law. My opening sentences read: “The real fear about the 'red flag' legislation should not be the substance of the bill but the utter disrespect for the rule of law by certain law enforcement officers and elected officials who refuse to enforce it. Respect for the Rule of Law is a fundamental foundation of a free democratic society. It stands for the proposition that no person or entity is above the law.”
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: Gun violence is choice of a nation deluded by gun industry
The biggest misconception about the epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence is that Americans are forced to suffer this scourge. In reality, we choose this nightmare. Most Americans live under the illusion that the calamity of more than 600 mass shootings this year, and every year, is inevitable. Despite...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis says law enforcement, Club Q suspect's mother should have pursued red flag order
Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday suggested law enforcers in El Paso County or the mother of the suspect of the Club Q shooting should have pursued a red flag law order, arguing signs existed of a troubled life that warranted such an action. "So, right now, in Colorado, you could...
coloradopolitics.com
Education needed to stop murder, crime | HUDSON
The killings at Club Q in Colorado Springs train a spotlight on a problem Colorado needs to come to grips with — a problem that’s far bigger than just guns, or hate, or anger. Our citizens are being gunned down during road rage incidents, family quarrels, religious services, gang violence and drive-by shootings. Not to mention a festering suicide epidemic. Of course, there are too many guns, too easily purchased and an entertainment culture awash in a glamorization of revenge fantasies. Somewhere, somehow in recent years, casually killing those who annoy us has become, if not fully acceptable, at least expected.
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
KKTV
Man honored by community for taking down alleged Club Q shooter, receives check for $50,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rich Fierro is being called a hero for taking down the alleged Club Q shooter and was honored Tuesday by the community. Fierro was at Club Q the night of the shooting with family and friends. His daughter’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance was killed and others were injured. One friend still in the hospital is Joanne Law. Law works for Ent Credit Union.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
If You Call the Club Q Shooting a Hate Crime, You ‘Pander to the LGBTQ Community,’ Says CO Springs Conservative
Jeff Crank, a former Colorado Springs radio host who now has a weekly “Jeff Crank Show” podcast, criticized the media and others on Nov. 26 for referring to the Club Q shooting as a hate crime before it’s known that it was, in fact, a hate crime.
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Who Helped Subdue The Shooter At A Colorado Springs Gay Club Has Spoken Out Publicly For The First Time
Thomas James, one of the two people who confronted a shooter in a gay bar in Colorado Springs and disarmed him, said he "simply wanted to save the family I found." James, a US Navy sailor who police said saved lives by acting to subdue the shooter at Club Q, issued his first public statement since the shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 were injured that Saturday night.
KKTV
Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night. On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
“Highly agitated” suspect arrested by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to bring a suspect into custody after they refused verbal commands and were “highly agitated” according to police. At around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 CSPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Riviera Grove, east of North Powers Boulevard, about a […]
KKTV
Denver police officer, suspect shot at detention center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver police officer was shot outside a detention center. The Denver Police Department said around 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to what they believed to be a stolen car in southwest Denver. The suspect reportedly fled from officers, but stopped roughly at Iowa and Lowell.
Accused Club Q shooter’s mom cited for disorderly conduct
The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect was cited for disorderly conduct the day after her son allegedly shot and killed five people and wounded 17 others.
KKTV
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Officers arrest suspect shortly after stabbing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to a call about an assault on North Academy Boulevard south of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 the victim entered a business saying they had been stabbed. CSPD along with the Colorado Springs […]
