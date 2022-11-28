The killings at Club Q in Colorado Springs train a spotlight on a problem Colorado needs to come to grips with — a problem that’s far bigger than just guns, or hate, or anger. Our citizens are being gunned down during road rage incidents, family quarrels, religious services, gang violence and drive-by shootings. Not to mention a festering suicide epidemic. Of course, there are too many guns, too easily purchased and an entertainment culture awash in a glamorization of revenge fantasies. Somewhere, somehow in recent years, casually killing those who annoy us has become, if not fully acceptable, at least expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO