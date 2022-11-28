Read full article on original website
Sheriffs aren’t above the law — even ‘red flag’ | PODIUM
In October 2021, I authored a guest editorial in my local newspaper surrounding the debate concerning Colorado’s “red flag” law. My opening sentences read: “The real fear about the 'red flag' legislation should not be the substance of the bill but the utter disrespect for the rule of law by certain law enforcement officers and elected officials who refuse to enforce it. Respect for the Rule of Law is a fundamental foundation of a free democratic society. It stands for the proposition that no person or entity is above the law.”
Polis says law enforcement, Club Q suspect's mother should have pursued red flag order
Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday suggested law enforcers in El Paso County or the mother of the suspect of the Club Q shooting should have pursued a red flag law order, arguing signs existed of a troubled life that warranted such an action. "So, right now, in Colorado, you could...
Sentinel Colorado: Gun violence is choice of a nation deluded by gun industry
The biggest misconception about the epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence is that Americans are forced to suffer this scourge. In reality, we choose this nightmare. Most Americans live under the illusion that the calamity of more than 600 mass shootings this year, and every year, is inevitable. Despite...
Arron Julian to head state Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives
The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Arron Julian has been hired as the director of the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives within the Division of Criminal Justice. His first day was Nov. 21, 2022. The office, one of more than a...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
'The Hate State' has a new reputation | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado had a near public relations crisis in the 1990s. It became “The Hate State.” A nationwide movement urged businesses and tourists to boycott Colorado. “The Hate State” resulted from voters passing Amendment 2 by a 7-point margin. A Talmey-Drake survey before the election indicated the measure would fail by at least 10 points. It seemed a likely outcome and few felt the need for a serious opposition or education campaign.
Colorado Healing Fund 'exploring options' to get more funds to mass casualty victims
The nonprofit Colorado Healing Fund said this week it was looking into options for possibly changing the amount of money it takes from donations received to pay for the organization's operational costs after mass shooting survivors and victim advocates criticized the charity Sunday. "We are exploring other options right now...
Police complete scene investigation of Club Q shooting, update number of victims
Colorado Springs police have completed their investigation at the scene of the Club Q shooting and have revised the number of victims, according to an update released Monday afternoon. Also, starting Tuesday, police will release personal property, such as vehicles, and items patrons and employees may have left inside Club...
An unhappy 100th for the Colorado River Compact | Colorado Springs Gazette
The historic Colorado River Compact was 100 years old on Thursday, as The Gazette noted in a report observing the occasion. And if you’ve never heard of that groundbreaking agreement divvying up water from the West’s most identifiable river, you’re undoubtedly not alone. The compact and the...
CO PO Calendar | Nov. 28-Dec. 4
CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
Mental health clinic for post 9/11 service members, veterans and family members opens in Colorado Springs
Former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts couldn't remember the last time he had felt good, when he decided to seek mental health care for the first time. The Medal of Honor recipient had pushed through two tours in Afghanistan and years after leaving the military was pushing through his depression and anxiety on his own, feelings that triggered a fight or flight response.
In Colorado and beyond, art therapy is a surprising route toward healing
When the words won’t come, therapist Tara Alexander has an idea for her patients. How about drawing? she might ask. Or painting? Or clay sculpting? The possibilities are endless from the cupboard in her Colorado Springs office, filled with markers, colored pencils, brushes, yarn, tinsel, pipe cleaners, bits of wood and textile, beads, confetti, googly eyes, jingle bells and on and on.
Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show
The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.
A fiscal fail safe at Colorado’s Capitol | Denver Gazette
It can take years in office for a lot of politicians to mature when it comes to spending the public’s money. For the handful of Colorado lawmakers appointed to the state legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, the transformation takes only days. Lawmakers who were hardly known as penny...
Colorado State Patrol begins rolling out body cameras
The Colorado State Patrol has started rolling out body-worn cameras for its officers throughout the state, with full implementation expected in 2023. The cameras are currently being deployed in State Patrol District Four, including nearly a dozen counties in the northwest corner of Colorado. The State Patrol anticipates it will finish setting up the cameras statewide by March 1.
El Paso County commissioners raise concerns over Hancock Commons funding request
El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday said they were concerned the city of Colorado Springs is asking the county to pay for proposed improvements at an urban renewal site that the city should be funding. County and city officials said during a work session Tuesday developer RJ Development plans to...
Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil named interim head of Department of Corrections
Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil as interim executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). He replaces Dean Williams, who will step down on Dec. 2. Stancil is the department's deputy executive director, a role he has held since February 2022. Williams, in announcing...
Northern nature center in El Paso County envisioned as a 'hub' for community, tourism
Designs for a new nature center in northern El Paso County could be complete next year, one of the next steps in long-awaited plans to bring community-based programming to a rapidly growing area of the county, according to parks officials. Places To Go. El Paso County Parks winter 2022-2023 programs...
Community invited to benefit show to help Club Q staff, performers pay bills
Club Q's staff and regular performers were left in a precarious financial position when the Nov. 19 shooting forced the business to close its doors for an indefinite period of time: an entertainer who is raising two teenagers, a dialysis patient whose appointments cannot wait, a producer who relied on Club Q as their only source of income, to name a few.
BLM policy good for users, wildlife | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
The state of Colorado, along with conservation groups and other government agencies, has recently focused on improving habitat connectivity for animals, fish and plants. The Bureau of Land Management is the latest agency to announce policy aimed at protecting these connections. We think this will not just benefit wildlife, but the people who enjoy these lands as well.
