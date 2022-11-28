In October 2021, I authored a guest editorial in my local newspaper surrounding the debate concerning Colorado’s “red flag” law. My opening sentences read: “The real fear about the 'red flag' legislation should not be the substance of the bill but the utter disrespect for the rule of law by certain law enforcement officers and elected officials who refuse to enforce it. Respect for the Rule of Law is a fundamental foundation of a free democratic society. It stands for the proposition that no person or entity is above the law.”

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO