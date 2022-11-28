ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradopolitics.com

Sheriffs aren’t above the law — even ‘red flag’ | PODIUM

In October 2021, I authored a guest editorial in my local newspaper surrounding the debate concerning Colorado’s “red flag” law. My opening sentences read: “The real fear about the 'red flag' legislation should not be the substance of the bill but the utter disrespect for the rule of law by certain law enforcement officers and elected officials who refuse to enforce it. Respect for the Rule of Law is a fundamental foundation of a free democratic society. It stands for the proposition that no person or entity is above the law.”
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

'The Hate State' has a new reputation | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado had a near public relations crisis in the 1990s. It became “The Hate State.” A nationwide movement urged businesses and tourists to boycott Colorado. “The Hate State” resulted from voters passing Amendment 2 by a 7-point margin. A Talmey-Drake survey before the election indicated the measure would fail by at least 10 points. It seemed a likely outcome and few felt the need for a serious opposition or education campaign.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CO PO Calendar | Nov. 28-Dec. 4

CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Mental health clinic for post 9/11 service members, veterans and family members opens in Colorado Springs

Former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts couldn't remember the last time he had felt good, when he decided to seek mental health care for the first time. The Medal of Honor recipient had pushed through two tours in Afghanistan and years after leaving the military was pushing through his depression and anxiety on his own, feelings that triggered a fight or flight response.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

In Colorado and beyond, art therapy is a surprising route toward healing

When the words won’t come, therapist Tara Alexander has an idea for her patients. How about drawing? she might ask. Or painting? Or clay sculpting? The possibilities are endless from the cupboard in her Colorado Springs office, filled with markers, colored pencils, brushes, yarn, tinsel, pipe cleaners, bits of wood and textile, beads, confetti, googly eyes, jingle bells and on and on.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show

The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A fiscal fail safe at Colorado’s Capitol | Denver Gazette

It can take years in office for a lot of politicians to mature when it comes to spending the public’s money. For the handful of Colorado lawmakers appointed to the state legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, the transformation takes only days. Lawmakers who were hardly known as penny...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado State Patrol begins rolling out body cameras

The Colorado State Patrol has started rolling out body-worn cameras for its officers throughout the state, with full implementation expected in 2023. The cameras are currently being deployed in State Patrol District Four, including nearly a dozen counties in the northwest corner of Colorado. The State Patrol anticipates it will finish setting up the cameras statewide by March 1.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil named interim head of Department of Corrections

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Moses ‘Andre’ Stancil as interim executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). He replaces Dean Williams, who will step down on Dec. 2. Stancil is the department's deputy executive director, a role he has held since February 2022. Williams, in announcing...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Community invited to benefit show to help Club Q staff, performers pay bills

Club Q's staff and regular performers were left in a precarious financial position when the Nov. 19 shooting forced the business to close its doors for an indefinite period of time: an entertainer who is raising two teenagers, a dialysis patient whose appointments cannot wait, a producer who relied on Club Q as their only source of income, to name a few.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

BLM policy good for users, wildlife | Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

The state of Colorado, along with conservation groups and other government agencies, has recently focused on improving habitat connectivity for animals, fish and plants. The Bureau of Land Management is the latest agency to announce policy aimed at protecting these connections. We think this will not just benefit wildlife, but the people who enjoy these lands as well.
COLORADO STATE

