Moisturize Your Face Like Megan Fox With This $13 Grapeseed Oil That Smooths and Softens Skin

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Certain celebs are so beautiful, it almost isn’t fair. Case in point? Megan Fox. The brunette bombshell has been turning heads and dropping jaws for decades — and yet, she doesn’t seem to age. How does she do it? While the answer is partly attributed to good genes, the Jennifer’s Body actress also maintains a solid skincare routine — and one of her go-to products is available at any grocery store .

"I have to wash my face every 12 hours and then moisturize," she told The Huffington Post . "I only take showers as I don't like sitting in bath water. After my shower I moisturize with grapeseed oil from Whole Foods . It's a great moisturizer and lighter than olive oil."

Fox is not the only star who swears by grapeseed oil! Emma Stone told Marie Claire , “I use natural grapeseed oil from the grocery store on my face as moisturizer. After the shower, I pat it on, and then I’ll use it throughout the day and at night.” And Sofia Richie revealed her travel tip to E! News : "I fly with grapeseed oil on my skin.”

According to multiple news sources and savvy shoppers, Fox prefers the Sky Organics Grapeseed Oil , available on Amazon. Keep scrolling to find out all the beauty benefits!

Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon!

Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil is gentle on your skin and the environment! Vegan and cruelty-free, this grapeseed oil absorbs into skin for enhanced hydration and nourishment. A natural source of vitamin E, grapeseed oil helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots for smoother, healthier-looking skin. Score! Formulated without irritants, this lightweight product retains its antioxidants for a radiant complexion. This non-greasy oil moisturizes and softens skin better than many expensive creams and serums!

Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon!

Fox even inspired one customer to try this Sky Organics grapeseed oil, despite no confirmation she prefers this specific brand: “I was doing research on grapeseed oil and its many benefits and saw an article where Megan Fox swears by it. I’ve been using it for over a month and I love it. It moisturizes and it’s so beneficial for your skin.” Another customer has a similar story: “I purchased this grapeseed oil after reading an article about how it's the only moisturizer that Megan Fox uses and I absolutely love it! I have extremely sensitive skin and have a hard time finding lotion or cream moisturizers that don't irritate my skin and this product saved my skin and pockets! I use it all over my body and my skin has been softer than ever.

See for yourself by trying this Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil today!

Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon!

Not for you? Shop more from Sky Organics here and explore more skincare here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Hailey Bieber Says This Vitamin C Serum Is One of Her ‘Holy Grail Products’

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

