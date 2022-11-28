Read full article on original website
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Photos show the true scale of the anti-COVID protests sweeping China
Frustration with the Chinese government's COVID-19 restrictions has reached a boiling point, leading to the largest protests since Tiananmen Square.
Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests
Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
US stocks fall as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread across China
US stocks drop as zero-COVID lockdown protests spread in more cities across China. Oil prices dropped, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, shedding roughly 2.8%. Investors are watching how Beijing handles the civil unrest as well as a spike in new virus infections across China. US stocks dropped Monday as...
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China and Iran top the threat list to U.K.
LONDON — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, Chinaand Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and even violence on foreign soil to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British...
Videos Show CCP Forces Violently Crackdown on China Protests Against Xi
Chinese protesters are demanding Xi Jinping's resignation, a rare rebuke of Chinese leadership, despite escalating police violence.
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. A massive show of force by the security services Wednesday sought to deter further protests. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late Tuesday followed protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. While it did not directly address the protests, the statement was a reminder of the party’s determination to enforce its rule. Hundreds of SUVs, vans and armored vehicles with flashing lights were parked on city streets while police and paramilitary forces conducted random ID checks and searched people’s mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.
Video shows Chinese officers arresting BBC reporter as China defends detention
The BBC said journalist Ed Lawrence was "beaten and kicked" by Chinese police while covering the anti-lockdown protests in Shanghai.
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests
A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
Taylor Lorenz defending China lockdowns latest instance of media shielding communist regime
Numerous media figures from MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and more, have repeatedly defended or even praised China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
KTVZ
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on “foreign agents” in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated. It’s also further evidence of Russia’s determination to root out what it...
Western Journalists Covering China Protests 'Beaten' and 'Intimidated'
The Chinese government said a BBC journalist arrested on Sunday failed to identify himself as a member of the press.
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that were the scene last weekend of the most widespread protests since the army crushed the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement. In Hong Kong, about a dozen people, mostly from the mainland, protested at a university.
Biden treads lightly in response to COVID protests in China
Correction: An earlier version of this report mischaracterized Biden administration officials’ criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. President Biden is closely watching rare protests across China, but the White House has been cautious about expressing support for those speaking out against the Chinese government, which has moved quickly to stifle dissent. White House press secretary Karine…
BBC
China Covid protests: UK summons ambassador over journalist arrest
The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a meeting following the arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai. Ed Lawrence was beaten and briefly detained while covering anti-government lockdown protests on Sunday. A Foreign Office source said this was "completely unacceptable". The...
France 24
China warns of 'crackdown' after weekend of widespread zero-Covid protests
China's top security body called for a "crackdown" against "hostile forces" on Tuesday, after a weekend of protests in major cities opposing Covid lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms. The stark warning came after security services were out in force across China following demonstrations not seen in decades, as anger...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Nov. 30: Rail strike, Jan. 6, Marriage bill, China, Alzheimer’s
The storm system that spawned damaging tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday is expected to shift east and weaken today. Still, dozens of counties in the region remain under a tornado watch due to the particularly dangerous situation, the National Weather Service said. Here’s what else you need to...
