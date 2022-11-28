ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police Seek 3 Who Stole $4,000 in Medications From Target

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31epc1_0jPZvjRM00

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are
seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole medication from a
store in Huntington Station last month.

Three people stole $4,000 worth of over-the-counter allergy medications from Target on Oct. 9.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an
arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or
online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.




Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Wyandanch Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Eric Reimertz was last seen leaving his Wyandanch home, located on Lakewood Street, on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 a.m. The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with...
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview

A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
News 12

Suffolk County charity says it has been targeted in several thefts

The head of a charity in Suffolk County says they were targeted in several thefts. Keith Caputo, founder of the nonprofit, Helping Makes You Happy, says a group in a white van stole items from their donation closet over the summer. A board member who saw and followed them says she witnessed the group go on to target St. John's Church and a nearby Presbyterian Church.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy