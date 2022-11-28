Police Seek 3 Who Stole $4,000 in Medications From Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole medication from a

store in Huntington Station last month.

Three people stole $4,000 worth of over-the-counter allergy medications from Target on Oct. 9.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.








