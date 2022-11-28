ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bubba Wallace should have confronted Kyle Larson in Las Vegas the same way he handled Corey LaJoie in the 2021 cup season finale

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

NASCAR teams eyeing unsanctioned offseason races

In a stunning development, NASCAR teams are reportedly considering participating in offseason exhibition races that are not sanctioned by NASCAR. Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern reported Tuesday that the Race Team Alliance, a coalition including the 36 NASCAR race teams with charters, has instructed renowned marketing agency Wasserman “to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”
Sports Business Journal

Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership

Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.

