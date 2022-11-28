Bubba Wallace should have confronted Kyle Larson in Las Vegas the same way he handled Corey LaJoie in the 2021 cup season finale

Read full article on original website
Hendrick Motorsports’ big and uncertain future in NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports has a bright and stable future in the NASCAR Cup Series; however, the NASCAR Xfinity Series represents a different story.
NASCAR discussing big rule change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is discussing a big rule change that could shape the future penalties for a wheel falling off a vehicle starting in 2023.
NASCAR teams eyeing unsanctioned offseason races
In a stunning development, NASCAR teams are reportedly considering participating in offseason exhibition races that are not sanctioned by NASCAR. Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern reported Tuesday that the Race Team Alliance, a coalition including the 36 NASCAR race teams with charters, has instructed renowned marketing agency Wasserman “to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”
Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership
Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Posts a Career-Best Third-Place Finish in Usac/Cra Series Point Standings
When the Heimark Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals closed the 2022 season at Perris Auto Speedway earlier this month, Eddie Tafoya Jr. ended up a career-best third place in the 2022 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series championship standings. The outcome was five spots better than his previous career best of eighth place in 2021.
Episode 4: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks,” Lina Washington is joined by 12News Executive Sports Producer Jeff Schneider, sports producer Jeff Vinton, and digital content producer Stephen Perez to discuss Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Arizona Cardinals."
