WATCH: “Right up yours, Tennessee, F**K YOU” Bengals’ Ted Karras hurls CURSES toward the Titans fans after a narrow victory at the Nissan Stadium

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
Yardbarker
Titans' Mike Vrabel: Controversial penalty vs. Bengals was right call
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't blame officials regarding a controversial late penalty in what became Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "Any time you do that, that’s going to be a penalty," Vrabel said Monday about Tennessee's Kevin Strong earning an unnecessary roughness foul, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We have to be careful. They’re only looking for certain things. Make sure you don’t cover him up and make sure you don’t have the appearance of hitting him in the head or neck."
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans (7-4) held their first official practice on Wednesday as they prepare for their week 13 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). This game will undoubtedly be an emotional afternoon for a handful of reasons. On top of A.J. Brown playing in his first game against his old team, the Titans also need to prove they can beat a legitimate contender.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
SkySports
NFL Week 13 games live on Sky Sports: Chiefs @ Bengals, Titans @ Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals as part of this Sunday's live NFL coverage on Sky Sports. As part of the Week 13 triple-header, Sky Sports NFL will also be showing the NFL's best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) as they face the Tennessee Titans (7-4), who are hoping to bounce back following defeat to Burrow's Bengals last weekend - kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is 6pm.
Titans film study: The 'best' cornerback from Week 12
The Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals for a third straight time since 2020 on Sunday, and the aftermath was understandably morose. However, one Mike Vrabel quote hidden under the yuck stood out as a major spot of optimism. It is no secret that the Titans’ top two corners,...
igamingplayer.com
311 High on Chargers, Browns, Dolphins
The 311 is going strong on the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 NFL action. The 311 consists of three NFL games that I will select using the spread or money line, one game that is selected based on the total number of points for both teams going Over or Under and one player projected production for the game and if he exceeds or falls short of that number. This will give you action every week that is based on trends and matchups.
dornob.com
New Tennessee Titans Stadium Will Be State of the Art, but Smallest in the NFL
The Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium is being replaced by a newer, smaller-capacity venue. While the new stadium will be losing some seats, its enclosed design could bring a lot more than just football to Nashville. “We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the...
