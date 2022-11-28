ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WATCH: “Right up yours, Tennessee, F**K YOU” Bengals’ Ted Karras hurls CURSES toward the Titans fans after a narrow victory at the Nissan Stadium

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets

There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans' Mike Vrabel: Controversial penalty vs. Bengals was right call

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't blame officials regarding a controversial late penalty in what became Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "Any time you do that, that’s going to be a penalty," Vrabel said Monday about Tennessee's Kevin Strong earning an unnecessary roughness foul, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We have to be careful. They’re only looking for certain things. Make sure you don’t cover him up and make sure you don’t have the appearance of hitting him in the head or neck."
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) held their first official practice on Wednesday as they prepare for their week 13 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). This game will undoubtedly be an emotional afternoon for a handful of reasons. On top of A.J. Brown playing in his first game against his old team, the Titans also need to prove they can beat a legitimate contender.
NASHVILLE, TN
SkySports

NFL Week 13 games live on Sky Sports: Chiefs @ Bengals, Titans @ Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals as part of this Sunday's live NFL coverage on Sky Sports. As part of the Week 13 triple-header, Sky Sports NFL will also be showing the NFL's best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) as they face the Tennessee Titans (7-4), who are hoping to bounce back following defeat to Burrow's Bengals last weekend - kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is 6pm.
CINCINNATI, OH
igamingplayer.com

311 High on Chargers, Browns, Dolphins

The 311 is going strong on the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 NFL action. The 311 consists of three NFL games that I will select using the spread or money line, one game that is selected based on the total number of points for both teams going Over or Under and one player projected production for the game and if he exceeds or falls short of that number. This will give you action every week that is based on trends and matchups.
CLEVELAND, OH

