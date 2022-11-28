ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo

Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
The List

Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise features some of the most popular reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of women like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss.
Collider

'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale

The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
GoldDerby

Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) could join niche group of SAG Awards winners

As one of the stars of HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” Michael Imperioli has a strong shot at sharing in a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Drama Ensemble. He stands apart from his cast mates in that he has triumphed in this category before, for “The Sopranos” in 2000 and 2008. His potential third victory would put him in the company of just two other actors who have won this award for two different series. As it happens, they both also initially prevailed as members of the “Sopranos” cast. The SAG Awards club Imperioli is looking to join...
Variety

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
AdWeek

CBS Evening News Announces 2 Promotions, 1 Addition

We have more promotions news to report on this post-Thanksgiving Monday, and this time it’s at CBS News. Julie Morse is being promoted to senior producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. In this role, Morse will lead the development and coordination of pieces and bookings...
Primetimer

Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo

Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
IndieWire

‘BMF’ Moves to Fridays for Season 2’s January Premiere

“BMF,” the Starz drama about the rise of the Black Mafia Family, will return for Season 2 on January 6, Starz revealed on Friday. The series, which previously premiered new episodes on Sundays, premium cable’s biggest night, has moved to Fridays, where it will air linearly at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available on-demand at midnight. Starz has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which can be viewed below. Set in Detroit during the late ’80s and early ’90s, “BMF” tells the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the founders of the Black Mafia Family, a drug-trafficking/money-laundering organization that...
digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam star lines up new TV role in Amazon spy thriller

New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold has landed his next big TV role. Eggold, who's been playing Dr Max Goodwin since 2018, is teaming up with Black Adam's Aldis Hodge and Shadowhunters actor Isaiah Mustafa in upcoming Amazon spy thriller Cross (via TVLine). Amazon's adaptation of James Patterson’s series of novels...
EW.com

What to Watch this week: Catch the enchanted premieres of Willow and Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

As we get into the final months of the year, that means some TV shows are signing off for a while — some for good. 9-1-1, All American, All American: Homecoming, The Rookie, and The Rookie: Feds are among those airing their midseason finales this week. Meanwhile, OWN's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar, produced by Ava DuVernay, has its series finale this week.
Primetimer

Primetimer

