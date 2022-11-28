Read full article on original website
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Collider
'Tulsa King' Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ Following Record Breaking Debut
Numbers don't lie, Sylvester Stallone has got his mojo back! The action star's latest outing, Tulsa King has only aired for 3 episodes, but the viewership numbers are skyrocketing, and deservedly Paramount+ has given a second season order to the mobster comedy-drama. Stallone leads the show as Dwight “The General”...
tvinsider.com
A Windblown ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Southern Hospitality’ on Bravo, Bright Christmas Lights on ABC
Fox’s 9-1-1 signs off for its midseason break with the Santa Ana winds blowing chaos in their wake. Bravo spins off Southern Charm with a reality show spotlighting the hospitality workers at a Charleston hot spot. ABC revives its blinding The Great Christmas Light Fight for a 10th season.
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry
Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise features some of the most popular reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of women like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) could join niche group of SAG Awards winners
As one of the stars of HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” Michael Imperioli has a strong shot at sharing in a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Drama Ensemble. He stands apart from his cast mates in that he has triumphed in this category before, for “The Sopranos” in 2000 and 2008. His potential third victory would put him in the company of just two other actors who have won this award for two different series. As it happens, they both also initially prevailed as members of the “Sopranos” cast. The SAG Awards club Imperioli is looking to join...
Run for the Money Brings High-Stakes Tag to Netflix, Peacock Expands A Friend of the Family
After nearly 20 years on Japanese television, real-life tag competition Run for the Money makes the jump to Netflix today. The latest iteration of the high-stakes game show sees Japanese actors, artists, and athletes face off in a chaotic and epic battle. Also today: Peacock’s A Friend of the Family...
The White Lotus Creator Responds Coyly To Major Question About Jack And Quentin Twist
A plot twist in The White Lotus left us with one big question about Quentin and his nephew Jack, but Mike White is playing it coy.
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
AdWeek
CBS Evening News Announces 2 Promotions, 1 Addition
We have more promotions news to report on this post-Thanksgiving Monday, and this time it’s at CBS News. Julie Morse is being promoted to senior producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. In this role, Morse will lead the development and coordination of pieces and bookings...
Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo
Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
‘BMF’ Moves to Fridays for Season 2’s January Premiere
“BMF,” the Starz drama about the rise of the Black Mafia Family, will return for Season 2 on January 6, Starz revealed on Friday. The series, which previously premiered new episodes on Sundays, premium cable’s biggest night, has moved to Fridays, where it will air linearly at 8 p.m. ET/PT and become available on-demand at midnight. Starz has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which can be viewed below. Set in Detroit during the late ’80s and early ’90s, “BMF” tells the true story of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the founders of the Black Mafia Family, a drug-trafficking/money-laundering organization that...
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam star lines up new TV role in Amazon spy thriller
New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold has landed his next big TV role. Eggold, who's been playing Dr Max Goodwin since 2018, is teaming up with Black Adam's Aldis Hodge and Shadowhunters actor Isaiah Mustafa in upcoming Amazon spy thriller Cross (via TVLine). Amazon's adaptation of James Patterson’s series of novels...
EW.com
What to Watch this week: Catch the enchanted premieres of Willow and Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
As we get into the final months of the year, that means some TV shows are signing off for a while — some for good. 9-1-1, All American, All American: Homecoming, The Rookie, and The Rookie: Feds are among those airing their midseason finales this week. Meanwhile, OWN's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar, produced by Ava DuVernay, has its series finale this week.
