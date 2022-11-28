Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Tree of remembrance to honor loved ones at Einan's in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Einan's at Sunset is holding a Tree of Remembrance Service as we approach the Holidays in honor of those who have lost a loved one. The service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Einan's located at 915 By-Pass Highway in Richland. Families are invited...
610KONA
Deadly Pasco Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
(Pasco, WA) -- New details into a shocking crime in Pasco as police announce an arrest made in a deadly hit and run there from last week. It was back last Tuesday that a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car and died from injuries. This went down near North 20th and West Nixon Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen before the fatal crash. Police ultimately found it the day after a short distance away from where the victim was hit. Pasco Police now say 36-year-old Julius Pulliam was the one behind the wheel. They found him this past Tuesday off South 22nd Ave right near where the car was found.
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
Tri-City Herald
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
KEPR
Detectives arrest driver suspected of fatal hit and run
PASCO, Wash. — Detectives of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Nov. 22, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the intersection of N. 20th Ave. and W. Nixon St. in Pasco.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Safety, new high schools and more at stake on Tri-Cities ballots. What districts are asking for
Here’s a sneak peek at what the February ballot will look like.
610KONA
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler
Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
610KONA
Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start
Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
nbcrightnow.com
Hometown Check-Up: Support Groups
RICHLAND, Wash. - Are you looking for a way to receive support from people dealing with situations similar to yours? Kadlec Community Health offers monthly support groups for a range of reasons. Some of the many support groups offered include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, chronic pain, Parkinson's and more. There's even...
Prosser Memorial Health breaks ground on new hospital campus
PROSSER, Wash. — On a freezing day in Prosser, the anticipation is palpable. Not just to get out of the cold wind and snow, but for the future of Prosser Memorial Health. “It means so much not just to me, but to our community,” CEO Craig Marks said. In two year’s time, the plot of land off of Wine Country...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
KEPR
Holiday-themed truck parade coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A parade of holiday-themed trucks is coming to the Tri-Cities. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will cruise through Richland on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m. The group has been doing this for several years, visiting towns across Eastern Washington. For spectators wanting to catch...
nbcrightnow.com
Local firefighter organizations receive grant funding
WASHINGTON STATE — The Gesa Community Foundation has awarded 43 organizations with grant funding through the Local Heroes Grant Award. In any region where Gesa is active, eligible organizations can receive the funding to support local firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. Several regional organizations were...
northeastoregonnow.com
2 Umatilla County Men Indicted on Multiple Poaching-Related Charges
A Pendleton man and Pilot Rock man have been indicted on multiple counts involving poaching of deer and elk following a more than year-long investigation. The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 troopers began gathering information and evidence over the following year, which led to the service of a search warrant at a Pendleton residence in December of 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week
A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
