ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Tree of remembrance to honor loved ones at Einan's in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Einan's at Sunset is holding a Tree of Remembrance Service as we approach the Holidays in honor of those who have lost a loved one. The service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Einan's located at 915 By-Pass Highway in Richland. Families are invited...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Deadly Pasco Hit and Run Suspect Arrested

(Pasco, WA) -- New details into a shocking crime in Pasco as police announce an arrest made in a deadly hit and run there from last week. It was back last Tuesday that a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car and died from injuries. This went down near North 20th and West Nixon Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen before the fatal crash. Police ultimately found it the day after a short distance away from where the victim was hit. Pasco Police now say 36-year-old Julius Pulliam was the one behind the wheel. They found him this past Tuesday off South 22nd Ave right near where the car was found.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Detectives arrest driver suspected of fatal hit and run

PASCO, Wash. — Detectives of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Nov. 22, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the intersection of N. 20th Ave. and W. Nixon St. in Pasco.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler

Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start

Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hometown Check-Up: Support Groups

RICHLAND, Wash. - Are you looking for a way to receive support from people dealing with situations similar to yours? Kadlec Community Health offers monthly support groups for a range of reasons. Some of the many support groups offered include multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, chronic pain, Parkinson's and more. There's even...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Holiday-themed truck parade coming to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A parade of holiday-themed trucks is coming to the Tri-Cities. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will cruise through Richland on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m. The group has been doing this for several years, visiting towns across Eastern Washington. For spectators wanting to catch...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local firefighter organizations receive grant funding

WASHINGTON STATE — The Gesa Community Foundation has awarded 43 organizations with grant funding through the Local Heroes Grant Award. In any region where Gesa is active, eligible organizations can receive the funding to support local firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. Several regional organizations were...
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

2 Umatilla County Men Indicted on Multiple Poaching-Related Charges

A Pendleton man and Pilot Rock man have been indicted on multiple counts involving poaching of deer and elk following a more than year-long investigation. The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 troopers began gathering information and evidence over the following year, which led to the service of a search warrant at a Pendleton residence in December of 2021.
PENDLETON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week

A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy