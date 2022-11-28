Read full article on original website
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96
China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party as a loyalist during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, has died aged 96. The cause of death was leukaemia and multiple organ failure, state media said. His life...
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests
China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
China protests spread amid calls for Xi to step down over COVID policies
Shanghai — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government.Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators in China's financial capital who called for Xi Jinping's resignation and the end of the Chinese Communist Party's rule — but hours later people rallied again in the same spot, and social media reports indicated protests also spread to at least seven other cities, including the capital of Beijing, and dozens of...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late Tuesday comes amid a massive show of force by security services to deter a reoccurrence of the protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. While it did not directly address the protests, the statement serves as a reminder of the party’s determination to enforce its...
The Future of Xi and China
What will a Chinese-dominated world look like? And since Xi Jin Ping will probably rule China for life, what does he want to do; what does he believe in and what does he mean for China and the world? Sue Lin Wong has made an excellent podcast series on him called "The Prince: Searching for Xi Jinping" and discussed the Chinese leader with Owen Bennett-Jones.
Beijing’s mask slips
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 28-30, for a NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will seek agreement to increased shipments of power generators, electricity, clothing and other essential items for helping Ukrainians withstand Moscow’s efforts to weaponize winter weather against them.
Chinese protesters call on Xi Jinping to resign
In China, you can be put in prison if you’re heard criticizing President Xi Jinping. But after suffering through nearly three years of “zero Covid” policies that have upended people’s lives and confined them to their houses for months, some are starting to risk it. During a series of protests in Shanghai, Beijing, and other cities against Covid restrictions this weekend, Chinese demonstrators were reportedly chanting “Xi Jinping, step down” and “Communist party, step down.” They also held up sheets of blank white paper to symbolize the Chinese government’s censorship of content it doesn’t want spreading around the internet.
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
Lawmakers are voicing strong support for the young people in China who are protesting Covid policies and President Xi Jinping.
Speaking Tuesday on CNN, Intelligence Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said "we're seeing the Chinese people speak up for more freedom, against the COVID lockdown policies — I support that" but conceded "those of us leaders in the Senate and the House have a little more flexibility" to speak out than the Biden administration. "The administration, particularly after the most recent meeting between Xi and Biden, tried to lower some of the tensions. We don't want a an active conflict to erupt," he said.
Analysis-China protests highlight Xi's COVID policy dilemma - to walk it back or not
BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said.
China protests could usher in 'more authoritarian' Xi era, analyst says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
