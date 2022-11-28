Read full article on original website
New York Post
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more
When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
These Fitbit Cyber Monday deals are too good to miss
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or wellness items this Cyber Monday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event. Fitness brands like Nike and Lululemon are offering great sales on athletic shoes and clothing. In the market for a tracker? Fitbit has a number of their highly-rated trackers on sale right now — some deals will end tonight, but others will run through the end of the week (aka Cyber week). Most of Fitbit’s trackers can monitor activities like sleep and exercise, as well as provide metrics like heart rate and more. At a more affordable price point than the Apple Watch (which is on sale, too), Fitbit trackers give you many of the same perks.
This is the cheapest new Apple Watch you can buy today
Where to find the cheapest Apple Watch SE deals for Black Friday
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
10 of the best Cyber Monday deals from Apple, Kate Spade and more
Shopping retailers like Apple, HexClad and more, we've found the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals. Don't miss out on these big savings!
We break down all of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While phones and tablets might get the bulk of the attention when it comes to Black Friday deals, Chromebook deals can get downright chaotic on Cyber Monday. Starting at prices like $80 — we've even seen $50 in the past — Chromebook sales can be so sweet, but you'll have to pay extra attention to avoid "deals" that are really just what a 2019 Chromebook should cost at three years old.
145 Cyber Monday deals to shop at Amazon before they sell out
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is on the way — and Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
CNET
Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Cyber Monday deals are still running—don't miss incredible deals on Samsung soundbars and more
Score savings on Samsung soundbars and home audio devices this Cyber Monday.
Purses, wallets, oh my! Everything worth shopping during the Kate Spade Cyber Monday Sale
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Shop amazing markdowns at the Kate Spade Surprise sale for Cyber Monday. Spruce up your wardrobe and save big on totes, clutches, wallets and more. Sign up...
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
