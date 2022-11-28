Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Shocker Teddy Allen to play at Koch Arena for new Wichita pro basketball team
The Skykings are backed by a wealthy investor and want to make a splash in Wichita this spring.
More than 20 nationally ranked high school basketball recruits to play in Wichita event
Koch Arena will host five different five-star prospects during the Air Capital Hoopfest from Dec. 1-3.
goshockers.com
Letter from the AD: Wichita State Athletics
We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends! We are thankful to have a loyal and passionate fan base to share memories with this season. We always strive to do things The Shocker Way by instilling our core values, developing our student-athletes and creating an environment of competitive excellence. Over the next five years, we have set lofty strategic objectives including reaching a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average, 1,000 community service hours annually by the athletic department staff and student-athletes and 15 AAC championships.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 arrests, 9 tickets given out after K-State vs. KU football game
Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) State Troopers stayed busy after the Kansas State University versus University of Kansas football game.
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
goshockers.com
Shockers Sign Five During Fall Signing Period
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams announced the signing of five student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Tuesday morning. Salese Blow, Mariama Sow, Luisa Vydrova, Dunja Zecevic and Delma Zita are set to join the women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. "We feel this class...
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Extra heartbreak: Wichita State basketball can’t close out Mizzou in overtime loss
Missed free throws and turnovers will haunt the Shockers in a game they could have won in regulation.
CBS Sports
Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
wichitabyeb.com
Topgolf will finally open to the public this week in Wichita
Things have been moving swiftly for the Topgolf location at 2976 N. Greenwich Road. Not too long after news went out they were going to open earlier than expected, there’s a grand opening date. TopGolf will officially open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Once they open, hours...
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
ksal.com
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Comments / 0