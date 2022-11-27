ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Jealous Reaction to Parents Cuddling Is Too Cute

When you start dating someone and things get serious, you want to make sure your friends and family approve of the person. That's pretty normal. But we're forgetting another living thing whose opinion matters greatly - our pets. And based on this video, we'd say TikTok user @mad.chi's dog isn't...
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Obsession with 'Her Kitty' Gives Us All the Feels

There's nothing better than cuddling up with someone you love on a cold winter day! It's snuggle weather, and these two adorable pets posted by TikTok account @Asheleeanne14 are celebrating the season in the coziest way. Just look at this tiny Chihuahua settle in for a long winter's nap on...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Puppy Cries for Mom and Siblings and We Can't Take It

Bringing home a new furry family member can be so much fun, but it's also a big adjustment for everyone--including your new pet! Whether they're arriving home from a shelter or from their mother, a fur baby can have a lot of scary feelings about the change. This precious Golden Retriever puppy named Miller is no exception, but our hearts simply shattered when we heard him cry out for his mom and siblings.
pawtracks.com

Looking for a distraction today? Watch this little Chihuahua happily howl away to his favorite music

You might bring home a sweet budgie specifically to hear its beautiful song, but you probably don’t expect your dog to serenade you. And yet, many pups love to get down to the beat of their favorite tune. It sounds wild (and is likely connected to your pet’s ancient ancestors) but it happens more often than you’d think. In modern times, there’s nothing funnier than watching a four-legged beastie attempting to match pitch, and we can’t get enough of this one.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
pethelpful.com

Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
pawesome.net

French Bulldog Has Dramatic Meltdown Until He Realizes The Bath Isn’t For Him

Dog owners know that some dogs aren’t fond of baths. Some dogs try to avoid having a bath, but others love voicing their displeasure at an upcoming bath. For example, Walter, a French Bulldog, had a little mini-tantrum when he found his mom filling the tub with water.Advertisement. Walter’s...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Dog Protests Getting Out of Bed and We're Feeling Him

The struggle has been REAL getting out of bed, especially now that the sunrise is later and later each morning. Why isn't it socially acceptable to snuggle all day long in your bed? At least we know we aren't the only ones who complain in the morning. In fact, some dogs also hate getting up in the morning. Who knew?!
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
kmvt

Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID

