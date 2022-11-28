ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Week 12 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Jordan Love gets another shot, Baltimore Ravens & Tampa Bay Buccaneers get upset & Zach Wilson's bad day

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Quarterbacks have been injured all across the NFL landscape this November. When you're seeing the likes of Bryce Perkins and Trevor Siemian starting on Sunday afternoon, then you know the injury bug has leveled the position. The most important QB injury of the week may have been on Sunday night, when Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a shot to the ribs that removed him from the game in the third quarter. Paired with Rodgers' thumb injury sustained a few weeks ago, the Packers may be getting an extended look at 2020 first rounder Jordan Love for the foreseeable future.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to Sunday night's Packers/Eagles 33-40 barnburner and suggest that it may be time for Rodgers to ride the bench for the rest of the season if Green Bay wants to get one more legitimate look at Love.

They also take a look back to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys & Minnesota Vikings — all legitimate Super Bowl hopefuls — sweeping the three Thanksgiving day games. Later in the show, they recap the rest of this Sunday's Week 12 action, including surprising losses sustained by the Baltimore Ravens & Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Chargers winning by way of a 2-point conversion in the final seconds and a New York Jets win that may keep former 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson at the bottom of the depth chart for the rest of the season.

0:20 Green Bay Packers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 40

6:25 Thanksgiving games: Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25; New York Giants 20, Dallas Cowboys 28; New England Patriots 26, Minnesota Vikings 33

16:50 Baltimore Ravens 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 28

21:35 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Cleveland Browns 23 (OT)

26:00 Cincinnati Bengals 20, Tennessee Titans 16

30:00 Chicago Bears 10, New York Jets 31

37:55 Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks 34 (OT)

43:10 Los Angeles Chargers 25, Arizona Cardinals 24

45:50 Atlanta Falcons 13, Washington Commanders 19

50:10 Los Angeles Rams 10, Kansas City Chiefs 26

55:25 New Orleans Saints 0, San Francisco 49ers 13

57:20 Houston Texans 15, Miami Dolphins 30

61:40 Denver Broncos 10, Carolina Panthers 23

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

