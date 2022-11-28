Read full article on original website
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex
A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now diedChief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex PoliceThe force did not give an age for the victim or a description...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Software engineer ‘knifed to death by boy, 14, after challenging teenagers’
A software engineer was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy after challenging teenagers messing about in a supermarket’s toilets, the trial of five boys accused of murder has been told.Ian Kirwan was kicked by a 13-year-old, knifed in the heart and died before reaching hospital, jurors heard.Opening the trial of five youngsters aged 13 to 15 at the time of the 53-year-old’s death, prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told Birmingham Crown Court the 14-year-old who delivered the killer strike is claiming diminished responsibility.Mr Kirwan, who worked as a contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died on March 8 after suffering a...
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
BBC
Leeds police car flipped onto roof after crash
A police car flipped onto its roof after it was involved in a crash with another car in Leeds. Emergency services were called to the collision on Elland Road in the Churwell Hill area at just before 16:10 GMT on Monday. West Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the marked...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the policeDetective Superintendent Neil JonesA second teenager...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 29, killed in head-on collision
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car on a rural road in Fife. The crash, between a Honda motorbike and grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Q67 near Kingskettle at about 16:35 on Monday. Police Scotland said the 29-year-old man, who has...
Man in critical condition after being shot by police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am on Monday, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences, when the man was shot inside the property.He was immediately given first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated. A cordon is now in place on...
BBC
Witness appeal after woman, 69, killed in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Surrey. The crash happened on the junction of Jenner Road and Harvey Road in Guildford just before 11:00 GMT on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital but died later that day. Her...
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
