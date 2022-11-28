A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am on Monday, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences, when the man was shot inside the property.He was immediately given first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated. A cordon is now in place on...

2 DAYS AGO