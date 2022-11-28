Read full article on original website
Decker Prairie Elementary receives $5,000 donation
Decker Prairie Elementary School received a $5,000 donation from The Friendswood Development Co. (Courtesy of The Friendswood Development Company) Decker Prairie Elementary School received a $5,000 donation from The Friendswood Development Co., according to a Nov. 18 news release. The donation was made using proceeds from the Woodtrace Wilderness Kids Triathlon.
Jeffco Public Schools will make middle, high school start times later next year
Jefferson County Public Schools announced it is overhauling the start and end times at many of its schools for next school year, allowing middle and high school students to start later in the morning.
Adams 14 school board rejects charter application for high school
The Adams 14 school board voted Tuesday to reject an application for a new charter high school with a community school model. Charter leaders said the decision was disappointing, but they would keep fighting to open.The charter, Be the Change, would have served students in ninth through 12th grade using a biliteracy approach designed and overseen by a group of community and parent members. The district did not allow the charter leaders...
Aces of Trades: Crabtree followed the right path to being an educator
CHILLICOTHE – He’s a long-time educator – and a life-long learner. “In school, I was interested in playing baseball and basketball,” recalled Bob Crabtree. “I’m not sure I dreamed of being an educator, but it may have been destined. My grandfather was an educator, my father was an educator, my mother graduated in 1972 from Ohio University as an educator, and three of my four siblings received college degrees in education.”
Grand Mishmar Launch at Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto
After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. Mishmar, a Thursday night program embraced in many communities around, brings together bochurim and talmidim of different ages to learn and connect.
