Community Impact Houston

Decker Prairie Elementary receives $5,000 donation

Decker Prairie Elementary School received a $5,000 donation from The Friendswood Development Co. (Courtesy of The Friendswood Development Company) Decker Prairie Elementary School received a $5,000 donation from The Friendswood Development Co., according to a Nov. 18 news release. The donation was made using proceeds from the Woodtrace Wilderness Kids Triathlon.
Chalkbeat

Adams 14 school board rejects charter application for high school

The Adams 14 school board voted Tuesday to reject an application for a new charter high school with a community school model. Charter leaders said the decision was disappointing, but they would keep fighting to open.The charter, Be the Change, would have served students in ninth through 12th grade using a biliteracy approach designed and overseen by a group of community and parent members. The district did not allow the charter leaders...
Chillicothe Gazette

Aces of Trades: Crabtree followed the right path to being an educator

CHILLICOTHE – He’s a long-time educator – and a life-long learner. “In school, I was interested in playing baseball and basketball,” recalled Bob Crabtree. “I’m not sure I dreamed of being an educator, but it may have been destined. My grandfather was an educator, my father was an educator, my mother graduated in 1972 from Ohio University as an educator, and three of my four siblings received college degrees in education.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
anash.org

Grand Mishmar Launch at Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto

After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. After a 3 year pause, Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto re-launched its Thursday night Mishmar program. Mishmar, a Thursday night program embraced in many communities around, brings together bochurim and talmidim of different ages to learn and connect.

