CHILLICOTHE – He’s a long-time educator – and a life-long learner. “In school, I was interested in playing baseball and basketball,” recalled Bob Crabtree. “I’m not sure I dreamed of being an educator, but it may have been destined. My grandfather was an educator, my father was an educator, my mother graduated in 1972 from Ohio University as an educator, and three of my four siblings received college degrees in education.”

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO