El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed

Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Hal’s Hobby Warehouse, decades of putting smiles on Borderland faces

EL PASO, Texas- Hal’s Hobby Warehouse celebrates over four decades of business in the El Paso and Borderland area. From boats, trains and even tanks, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse has everything you are looking for. when it comes to miniature controlled vehicles. Carlos Priemer bought Hal’s Hobby Shop back...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Calm & seasonal weather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Expect calm winds today with a high of 66 degrees, however, expect those temperatures and winds to pick up once again on Friday. We are also tracking plenty of rain chances over the weekend, so keep that in mind...
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
cohaitungchi.com

2013-12-29 Pine Tree trail in Aguirre Spring

An array of three rabbit ears in a vivid blue sky: South Rabbit Ear (on left), Center Rabbit Ear and North Rabbit Ear. The Pine Tree Path in Aguirre Spring Campground is a loop path. This journey report describes a counterclockwise, four mile journey on a well-maintained tread. The encompassing terrain is dramatic, with the craggy Rabbit Ears perked up into the northern sky, Sugarloaf Mountain grabbing the southern view and the Organ Needles hovering immediately overhead. It isn't a very demanding hike, however it's a nice stay-in-shape vacation spot near Las Cruces. There are charges for utilizing the Campground. Be certain to convey the proper money quantity or a examine (see under).
LAS CRUCES, NM
macaronikid.com

Cheap Date Night: La Empanaderia, The Best Empanadas In Town!

La Empanaderia is located on the West side of El Paso at 5390 N Mesa. The self proclaimed “best empanadas in town” is not an overstatement! Besides this El Paso location, you’ll find the rest of the empanada chain in Mexico and South America. The Empanada chain...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Pay it forward’ restaurant One Grub possibly needing a new home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One Grub is a restaurant located inside First Christian Church in Central El Paso. It serves the community healthy vegan meals through a “pay it forward” system but it faces an uncertain future. “Anyone in the community can come in and have a meal that is fresh, plant based and […]
EL PASO, TX
desertexposure.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KLST/KSAN

El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
EL PASO, TX
