BBC
Scottish secondary schools to close again as teachers strike
Thousands of secondary school students are facing another day off school as teachers' unions formally rejected the latest pay deal. East Ayrshire Council said all its secondary schools would be closed because of next week's strike by the SSTA and NASUWT unions. Inverclyde Council said most of its secondary schools...
Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses at half of all National Health Service locations in England, including London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, will take part in unprecedented strikes next month over pay, their trade union said on Tuesday.
BBC
Asbestos find closes King Edmund School in Rochford until new year
A secondary school could be closed until January after asbestos was found during building work. King Edmund School in Rochford, Essex, closed on 15 November after asbestos was found in a demolished building on the site. The Department for Education requested the school closed so testing could be carried out...
BBC planning deep cuts to Northern Ireland coverage
The BBC is planning to make deep cuts to its Northern Ireland coverage, in a move that could centralise the broadcaster’s coverage of the region in Belfast. BBC Radio Foyle, based in Derry, will be reduced to a skeleton service without its own news updates or a breakfast show. The outlet was founded in 1979 at the height of the Troubles to provide more localised coverage of Derry, with its own reporters and presenters.
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland army checkpoint shooting
A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland. David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles. A bullet fired from some 300 metres away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.In 2009, the UK...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Swansea: Calls for more Welsh language primary schools
More Welsh-medium primary schools should open in Swansea to satisfy demand, campaigners have said. Some are too small, and some areas have no Welsh language schools, said Parents for Welsh Medium Education in Swansea, who complain of an "urgent need". It follows recommendations from school inspectors to strengthen Welsh-medium provision...
Full list of HSBC closures: is your local branch on it?
Scores of communities across the UK will lose their local HSBC branch from April after the banking group announced another wave of closures, which come on top of the 69 outlets axed this year. April 2023 closures. Blandford Forum 18/04. Bexhill-on-Sea 18/04. Abergavenny 18/04. Cromer 18/04. St Ives 18/04. St...
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
Eastbourne tops list of best 15 places to visit in the UK
Eastbourne has been named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023. The list, compiled by Time Out, covered the top 15 UK destinations for visiting next year, with Birmingham and Cardigan in West Wales winning second and third places respectively. Local experts nationwide were consulted to decide on the British cities, towns and regions worth making the trip to. “These are places with thriving food, drink and arts scenes,” says Time Out. “ They’re cities with big cultural openings and spectacular new hotels. And they all have at least one huge event (and in many cases, several)...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
BBC NI to cut up to 40 jobs as part of drive to save money
BBC Northern Ireland has announced plans to cut up to 40 jobs as part of a drive to save money and invest in online services.The changes, announced to staff on Tuesday, will see the end of BBC Radio Foyle’s Breakfast programme and the Inside Business programme on Radio Ulster.The plans have been criticised by the NUJ and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, who said it was an attempt to close Radio Foyle “by stealth”.The corporation said it was setting out its plans to “facilitate the enhancement of its digital video and online services and the savings that it will need to...
