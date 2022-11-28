ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement

On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
TOLEDO, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
COLUMBUS, OH
utoledo.edu

Rockets’ Youth Winter Camp Set for Dec. 10

The Toledo baseball program is offering a youth baseball camp this winter on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fetterman Training Center. The camp is open to players in grades kindergarten through seventh and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers will need to bring their own bat, glove, helmet and any other additional gear needed to participate in baseball activities.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Honors Graduate Founded Pre-Health Campus Organization Spanish Medica

Aastha Bhavsar was volunteering as a receptionist at a community care clinic when one interaction with a patient changed her entire college trajectory. The honors student, who will graduate with her bachelor’s in psychology on Saturday, Dec. 17, spent five years learning Spanish in high school and achieved the Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. But when a frantic patient who was unable to speak English approached her at the front desk, Bhavsar said she felt unsettled when she couldn’t understand some of the medical terminologies the patient was asking about.
TOLEDO, OH
WolverineDigest

Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes

After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton’s famed time keeper Dick Sneary celebrates 100th

PORT CLINTON — Dick Sneary, who kept Port Clinton running right on time for more than three decades, celebrated his 100th birthday at his Taft Street home last weekend with family and friends, and a little help from the Ottawa County Senior Resources. Sneary and his late wife, Eleanor,...
PORT CLINTON, OH
horseandrider.com

Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles

A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Online Receives National Award for Quality in Online Learning

UToledo Online recently received the 2022 Quality Matters (QM) “Making a Difference for Students: Outstanding Impact by a U.S. Higher Education Organization” award for their significant contribution to the education industry. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon an institution that demonstrates evidence of a positive impact on student...
TOLEDO, OH

