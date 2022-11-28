Read full article on original website
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Archbishop Hoban, Toledo Central Catholic end season as they started it: OHSAA football Division II state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Three months ago, Archbishop Hoban and Toledo Central Catholic began the football season with their annual scrimmage. They have done it since 2015.
utoledo.edu
Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement
On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
utoledo.edu
Rockets’ Youth Winter Camp Set for Dec. 10
The Toledo baseball program is offering a youth baseball camp this winter on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fetterman Training Center. The camp is open to players in grades kindergarten through seventh and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers will need to bring their own bat, glove, helmet and any other additional gear needed to participate in baseball activities.
utoledo.edu
Honors Graduate Founded Pre-Health Campus Organization Spanish Medica
Aastha Bhavsar was volunteering as a receptionist at a community care clinic when one interaction with a patient changed her entire college trajectory. The honors student, who will graduate with her bachelor’s in psychology on Saturday, Dec. 17, spent five years learning Spanish in high school and achieved the Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. But when a frantic patient who was unable to speak English approached her at the front desk, Bhavsar said she felt unsettled when she couldn’t understand some of the medical terminologies the patient was asking about.
Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes
After battling injuries for a majority of the 2022 season, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards saved his best performance for the Buckeyes, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Sporting a big cast on his right hand, Edwards looked unstoppable for most of the afternoon in Columbus - ripping off touchdown runs for 75 and 85 yards. By the time it was all said and done, he finished the day with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise Wednesday afternoon
SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report initially aired Aug. 23, 2022, as part of a feature on the 180th Fighter Wing's night flight training. The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the afternoon skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
Beacon
Port Clinton’s famed time keeper Dick Sneary celebrates 100th
PORT CLINTON — Dick Sneary, who kept Port Clinton running right on time for more than three decades, celebrated his 100th birthday at his Taft Street home last weekend with family and friends, and a little help from the Ottawa County Senior Resources. Sneary and his late wife, Eleanor,...
horseandrider.com
Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles
A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Online Receives National Award for Quality in Online Learning
UToledo Online recently received the 2022 Quality Matters (QM) “Making a Difference for Students: Outstanding Impact by a U.S. Higher Education Organization” award for their significant contribution to the education industry. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon an institution that demonstrates evidence of a positive impact on student...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
utoledo.edu
UTMC, Toledo Lucas County Public Library to Recognize World AIDS Day Dec. 1 With Film Screening
In recognition of World AIDS Day, The University of Toledo Medical Center and the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library are partnering to hold a film screening and panel discussion focused on the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in northwest Ohio. The free, public event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
