Tippecanoe, IN

Joan Willard — UPDATED

Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
PIERCETON, IN
Susan Foegley

Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
WARSAW, IN
Larry Lee Westafer

Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
BOURBON, IN
William Henry Smith

William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Virginia A. Forte

Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED

Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
ARGOS, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
David Melton — UPDATED

David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
WARSAW, IN
Kendall Gene Anglemyer

Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
OSCEOLA, IN
Katie F. Miller — UPDATED

Katie F. Miller, 84, Nappanee, died at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born March 12, 1938. In 1958, she married Lloyd L. Miller; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Sue (Pat) Riley, Marlin Miller, Wayne Miller,...
NAPPANEE, IN
Larry Mock — UPDATED

Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
SYRACUSE, IN
Timothy Lee Anglin

Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Marlene Uecker — UPDATED

Marlene Uecker, 85, Churubusco, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge, Fort Wayne. She was born July 2, 1937. Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker on June 29, 1963; he preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a brother,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Michael A. Bryant

Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Marjorie Conwell Coleman

Marjorie “Marge” Conwell Coleman, 93, Pierceton, formerly of Alexandria, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 25, 1928. She married Richard Conwell; he preceded her in death. She later married Charles Guion; he preceded her in death. She then married Cecil Coleman; he preceded her in death.
PIERCETON, IN
Brian E. Woolet

Brian E. Woolet, 65, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Majestic Care of South Bend. He was born Feb. 5, 1957. In 1990, Brian married Wanda Stewart. Brian is survived by his children Breanna (Chad) Dill, Plymouth, Bethany (Kyle) Pantelleria Woolet, Walkerton and Rodger Dale (Tiffany Shank) Woolet, Walkerton; stepchildren Bridgette (Josh) Gard and Wayne (Amanda) Thomas; 10 grandchildren with one on the way; and brother Mike (George) Woolet of Oregon.
SOUTH BEND, IN
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.

James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
WARSAW, IN
Krista Dawn Hudkins

Krista Dawn Hudkins 48, Rochester, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Feb. 18, 1974. Survivors include her children, Allison (Alec) Descoteaux, Rochester and Brendan (Patience) Hudkins, Argos; two grandchildren; father, Jim Riegle, Brook; and siblings, Mike Riegle, Rochester, Tracey (K.C.) Riegle, Rochester and Steve (Jessica) Riegle, Indianapolis.
ROCHESTER, IN
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — PENDING

William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at this time with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
Paula Grimes

Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
FORT WAYNE, IN

