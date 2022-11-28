ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

INDIANA STATE 75, DRAKE 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (DeVries 3-8, Wilkins 1-4, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1, Penn 0-2, Calhoun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Northweather). Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, DeVries 2, Wilkins 2, Brodie, Djamgouz, Northweather, Sturtz). Steals: 11 (Sturtz 4, Penn 3,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 89, WYOMING 85, OT

Percentages: FG .532, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Reynolds 3-4, Agbonkpolo 2-4, Oden 2-4, Kyman 1-1, Foster 1-2, Wenzel 1-2, Dusell 1-3, Thompson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson). Turnovers: 10 (Reynolds 4, Agbonkpolo, Anderson, Foster, Oden, Powell, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman 2, Agbonkpolo).
SANTA CLARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40

Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

Purdue 87, Syracuse 78

PURDUE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Hardin 1-5, Petree 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Harper 0-1, Layden 0-4, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Petree 2, Woltman 2, Harper 1, Terry 1) Turnovers: 21 (Petree 8, Layden 3, Harper 2, Terry 2, Woltman 2, Ellis 2, Smith 1,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

KANSAS ST. (6-1) Johnson 9-9 0-0 20, N'Guessan 4-4 0-0 8, Tomlin 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 2, Nowell 5-15 2-2 13, Sills 8-15 0-1 17, Massoud 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Finister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 2-3 64. BUTLER (5-3) Bates 9-11 4-4 22, Harris...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

ST. BONAVENTURE 71, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 64

Percentages: FG .466, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Lenard 1-3, Lawrence 1-7, Weston 0-1, Porter 0-3, King 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lenard 4). Turnovers: 12 (Dishman 4, Weston 3, Porter 2, Bufford, Coleman-Jones, Millin). Steals: 8 (Lenard 3, King 2, Lawrence 2, Weston).
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX Sports

Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA 73, HAMPTON 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (A.Nesbitt 2-5, Bethea 0-1, J.Nesbitt 0-2, Dean 0-3, Godwin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Therrien 2, Banister, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 7 (A.Nesbitt 2, Dean 2, J.Nesbitt 2, Banister). Steals: 6 (J.Nesbitt 2, A.Nesbitt, Banister, Dean, Godwin). Technical...
HAMPTON, GA
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his 3,000th point

1936 — End Larry Kelley of Yale is named the Heisman Trophy winner. 1951 — Arnold “Showboat” Boykin of Mississippi scores seven touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Mississippi State. 1956 — The United States beats the Soviet Union 89-55 to win the gold medal in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points. Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin both scored 22 points for Indiana (12-9).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Illinois 92, Pittsburgh 71

ILLINOIS (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.738, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Peebles 6-7, Bryant 4-5, Cook 2-4, McKenzie 2-3, Bostic 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-2, Oden 0-1, Dewey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Cook 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 3, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1, Rhodes 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE

