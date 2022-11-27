David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.

