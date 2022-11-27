Read full article on original website
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
Marlene Uecker — UPDATED
Marlene Uecker, 85, Churubusco, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cedar Ridge, Fort Wayne. She was born July 2, 1937. Marlene was married to Bernard Uecker on June 29, 1963; he preceded her in death. Marlene is survived by two sons, Nick (Deb) Uecker and Jerry (Connie) Uecker; a brother,...
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
Arvada Lee Trickle
Arvada Lee Trickle, 74, Laketon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arvada was born May 26, 1948. Arvada married Kent Trickle on Oct. 5, 1969; he survives in Laketon. She is also survived by her son, Andy (Melanie) Trickle, Fort Wayne; daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Shambarger,...
Margie Ballentine
Margie Lea Ballentine, 56, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Silver Lake. Margie was born June 1, 1966, in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of James and Mary (Pogue) Leadford. She was united in marriage to David Ballentine. One of Margie’s favorite hobbies was diamond painting....
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
Thomas Fisher — PENDING
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
Linda Lou Gosnell
Linda Lou (Burnworth) Gosnell, 80, Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born May 6, 1942 in Pierceton. She married William “Bill” Gosnell, who preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Don Fisher) Rentfrow and Wendy...
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
Joan Willard — UPDATED
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
Veteran John Hurd Recalls Life In Milford
MILFORD — United States Army veteran John Hurd was born in Milford in 1936. “The water mains were freezing in Milford at that time. I was born in the back bedroom at the corner of 4th and James streets,” said Hurd. “When my dad, Eldon Hurd, came...
Katie F. Miller — UPDATED
Katie F. Miller, 84, Nappanee, died at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born March 12, 1938. In 1958, she married Lloyd L. Miller; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Sue (Pat) Riley, Marlin Miller, Wayne Miller,...
