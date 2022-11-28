Read full article on original website
BUCKNELL 89, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McCabe, Sanon, Webb). Turnovers: 12 (Land 2, McCabe 2, Webb 2, Gregory, Hargis,...
PSAL girls’ hoops preview 2022-23: Susan Wagner hopes to make it ‘back-to-back’ title runs, but could Tottenville or Curtis make things interesting?
Could Susan Wagner be going “back-to-back”? Will New Dorp make a return trip to the city’s final four, or will another PSAL squad step up this season?. Susan Wagner returns the bulk of its roster, including New York City phenom Nicole Melious, who is poised to rewrite Staten Island’s scoring record book and lead the Falcons back to the AA city title game at Barclays Center. The Falcons have captured the division crown in each of the past six seasons and have not lost an Island matchup in the last four years.
Cornell visits Delaware after Nelson's 30-point game
Cornell Big Red (5-1) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Cornell Big Red after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware's 86-73 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-0 in home games. Delaware is ninth in the CAA with 11.2...
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
MERRIMACK (1-7) Derkack 2-6 3-3 7, Derring 1-4 0-0 3, McKoy 1-3 2-2 4, Stinson 0-3 0-0 0, Reid 8-15 0-0 22, Bennett 3-11 2-4 9, Savage 2-6 0-0 6, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-1 0-0 0, Emery 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 7-9 51.
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
Connecticut Sun name Darius Taylor new GM; Morgan Tuck takes over as assistant GM
The Connecticut Sun announced two big changes to their leadership positions on Tuesday. The team named Darius Taylor their new general manager, while former UConn star and Sun forward Morgan Tuck will add assistant GM to her current responsibilities. Taylor will take over after Curt Miller, who had served as the Sun’s head coach and general manager since 2016, left for the Los Angeles Sparks ...
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
KANSAS ST. (6-1) Johnson 9-9 0-0 20, N'Guessan 4-4 0-0 8, Tomlin 0-5 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 2, Nowell 5-15 2-2 13, Sills 8-15 0-1 17, Massoud 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 1-3 0-0 2, Finister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 2-3 64. BUTLER (5-3) Bates 9-11 4-4 22, Harris...
Solanco girls basketball building back to playoff contender
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Ebbs and flow are common in high school sports. Some years programs are riding high, other years it’s tough to grind out wins. Only a few programs ever maintain lasting dominance in a sport. Solanco girls basketball has ridden that rollercoaster the past few years. The Golden Mules won back to […]
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
LOYOLA (MD) 84, BINGHAMTON 70
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .561, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Faure). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 6, Faure 3, Alexander 2, Kuzemka). Steals: 6 (Andrews 3, Jones 2, Perry). Technical...
Purdue 87, Syracuse 78
PURDUE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Hardin 1-5, Petree 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Harper 0-1, Layden 0-4, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Petree 2, Woltman 2, Harper 1, Terry 1) Turnovers: 21 (Petree 8, Layden 3, Harper 2, Terry 2, Woltman 2, Ellis 2, Smith 1,...
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his 3,000th point
1936 — End Larry Kelley of Yale is named the Heisman Trophy winner. 1951 — Arnold “Showboat” Boykin of Mississippi scores seven touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Mississippi State. 1956 — The United States beats the Soviet Union 89-55 to win the gold medal in...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR’s Alejandro Rodriguez, Curtis’ Jack Gordon go for career highs in wins; SW, MSIT also victorious
Alejandro Rodriguez (three threes) finished with a career-high 14 points and five other Port Richmond players scored at least eight as the Raiders rolled to an 82-48 PSAL triumph over host CSI/McCown Tuesday in New Springville. It was the first victory over the season for the 1-1 Raiders, who also...
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
Athlete flipped the bird, lost scholarship, now wins appeal
A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a former University of Connecticut women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship after she gave the middle finger to a television camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship. The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, presented sufficient evidence...
Trinity eager to dethrone 5-time state champion Southern Columbia
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity football is gearing up for a David and Goliath matchup for their PIAA Class 2A state semifinal game. The Shamrocks are taking on five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia for a right to play for a title. It’s a team Trinity head coach Jordan Hill has faced all his […]
HS football: 29 gridders will represent Staten Island schools in Wednesday’s CHSFL All-Star Senior Bowl
Twenty-nine seniors from Staten Island’s four CHSFL schools will play their final high school football game on Wednesday (tonight). The Island contingent will represent New York City’s squad when it meets Long Island in the annual All-Star Senior Bowl at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, L.I. Kickoff...
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Michael Gutierrez. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Santiago Chirino hitting coach. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kristian Scott to a contract extension.
