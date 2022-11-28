Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These brothers have given away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Related
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options
The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
miamitimesonline.com
Local teams edge closer to state championship playoffs
Friday’s regional finals of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs thrilled every last fan in the stands at Traz Powell Stadium, with a rematch between the Miami Norland Vikings and the Miami Central Rockets – the teams on the Class 2M Region 4 ticket – delivering a particular punch of awe-inspiring play. When all was said and done, it was the Rockets who claimed victory with a 34-20 win.
Momentum picking back up for Miami on the recruiting trail
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are flipping prospects and in position for several top targets down the stretch.
True or False, Miami’s RB Room Needs Help?
Evaluating Miami’s running back position and its future.
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
These brothers have given away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Fast Casual
Sweet Paris Creperie making Florida debut
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, which serves sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads and hot drinks, will open its first Florida location under the direction of Antonio Arizpe and Ivette Escobar. Originally from Mexico, Escobar began her career in marketing for a cosmetics company in Los Angeles. In 2012, she...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
themiamihurricane.com
Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer
Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Alumnus gift benefits College of Medicine and Ferré Institute
Your major can reveal much about your beliefs. When Paul Carl Velez ’75, MPA ’77 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work, followed two years later with a Master of Science in Management-Public Administration — both within five years of FIU opening its doors — Velez must have already held a deep concern for public health and the well-being of our society.
The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed
These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather. The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa...
His Cuban coffee and cuisine were on celebrity maps. Now fans are celebrating his legacy.
MIAMI — If you've seen the lines of people outside of "la ventanita," or walk-up window, waiting to buy a small cup of sweet Cuban coffee and a pastry to go with it, then you're staring at a Miami tradition credited to a Cuban American who left an indelible mark on the city.
jitneybooks.com
North Beach Music Festival Is Back
Where have all the jam bands and improvisational musicians been hiding in South Florida? A few factors might explain it: a rise in popularity for newer genres; the pandemic; and — more on this one in a bit — a major relocation. Thankfully, the North Beach Music Festival (NBMF) in Miami Beach is back for a second year to re-stir the jam and usher in a new era for fans with a modern yet mindful lineup.
Comments / 0