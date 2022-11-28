ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Local teams edge closer to state championship playoffs

Friday’s regional finals of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs thrilled every last fan in the stands at Traz Powell Stadium, with a rematch between the Miami Norland Vikings and the Miami Central Rockets – the teams on the Class 2M Region 4 ticket – delivering a particular punch of awe-inspiring play. When all was said and done, it was the Rockets who claimed victory with a 34-20 win.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

These brothers have given away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away

Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games

(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Fast Casual

Sweet Paris Creperie making Florida debut

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, which serves sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads and hot drinks, will open its first Florida location under the direction of Antonio Arizpe and Ivette Escobar. Originally from Mexico, Escobar began her career in marketing for a cosmetics company in Los Angeles. In 2012, she...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat

FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer

Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids

Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU Alumnus gift benefits College of Medicine and Ferré Institute

Your major can reveal much about your beliefs. When Paul Carl Velez ’75, MPA ’77 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work, followed two years later with a Master of Science in Management-Public Administration — both within five years of FIU opening its doors — Velez must have already held a deep concern for public health and the well-being of our society.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

North Beach Music Festival Is Back

Where have all the jam bands and improvisational musicians been hiding in South Florida? A few factors might explain it: a rise in popularity for newer genres; the pandemic; and — more on this one in a bit — a major relocation. Thankfully, the North Beach Music Festival (NBMF) in Miami Beach is back for a second year to re-stir the jam and usher in a new era for fans with a modern yet mindful lineup.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

