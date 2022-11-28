Read full article on original website
An explosive real-life disaster thriller that bombed hard holds onto the streaming charts for dear life
Whenever you see Mark Wahlberg’s name attached to a project that comes bearing a budget north of $100 million, history has given us every reason to be worried. As it turned out, all he needed was to put the action genre to one side and focus his energies on a riveting true-life disaster thriller, but Deepwater Horizon still conspired to tank at the box office.
‘Slow Horses’ Review: Gary Oldman’s Excellent British Spy Series Delivers For A Second Time This Year
Just under eight months after the acclaimed premiere of the first season of “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+ launches a second outing (and has already commissioned a third and a fourth) on Friday, December 2nd. The good news is that there’s no sophomore slump here in a 6-episode run that actually feels like it has higher stakes and more intense action than the first. Yes, it’s still a show about underdogs who save the day, but there’s less sad sack character study here now that this world of raggedy John Le Carre spy plotting has already been unpacked. The second season maintains the spirit of the first while upping the intensity, which allows star Gary Oldman even more of a chance to shine in a role that feels like it’s going to be one of the most definitive of his career. The Oscar winner is perfect in the part of Jackson Lamb, a man who may have lost the spy game but is as loyal and brilliant as anyone who ever played it.
Review: ‘Slow Horses’ season 2 proves the old-school spy series is still full of surprises
Dickie Bow (Phil Davis) surveyed passing traffic. Out of the game and under the radar, decades had passed since he had meant anything to anyone. That is, until a man emerged from the crowd, bringing back memories from a past best forgotten. So begins season 2 of Slow Horses on Apple, as Jackson Lamb and his team take a deep dive into the world of Russian sleeper agents.
Collider
'Slow Horses' Season 2: Jack Lowden on His New Dynamic With Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb
After an impressively quick turnaround, Apple TV+’s new hit series, Slow Horses, returns fans to the Slough House for Season 2. Based on the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, Slow Horses’ first season introduced us to a team of M15’s disgraced agents, led by the disheveled and disillusioned Jackson Lamb, played by Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman. Following the explosive finale, Season 2 picks up with Lamb’s team toeing M15’s good graces and will see them tackling a new mission on a much larger scale.
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
What do you get when you mix Dolly Parton, Christmas and three wise mountain men? Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, of course!
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
'The Voice': Kique Delivers a 'Flawless' Performance Despite Missing Top 10 Live Show
Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!. The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."
Bear goes on a coked-out killing spree in the insane first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear
We've had snakes on a plane. We've had sharknados. Now, it's finally time for Cocaine Bear. Much like its title suggests, the action-comedy is loosely based on the true story of an American black bear who, in 1985, discovered — and proceeded to consume — millions of dollars' worth of cocaine that had been accidentally air-dropped into a Georgia forest by smugglers. In real life, the bear overdosed and died not far from where investigators later discovered the ripped-up packages of cocaine. But in Elizabeth Banks' retelling, the bear goes on a cocaine-fueled killing spree instead.
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
Get Ready for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Movie About a Bear on Cocaine
Some movie titles just cry out “You will watch me. You have no choice. You must watch me.”. Cocaine Bear is such a title. Spoiler alert: It is about a bear on cocaine. And apparently it is based on a true story! Just look at the film’s poster, which promises it is “Inspired By True Events.”
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' debuts Friday on Disney+
Following the success of last year's film, "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid," there's a brand new sequel debuting Friday on Disney+.
Sr.: The Robert Downey Jr.-Produced Documentary Takes An Intimate Look At A Rebel Filmmaker, His Father
Robert Downey Jr. produced a personal documentary about his father, called Sr. Here's what you need to know.
A panned crime caper laughably touted as an awards contender survives a downward streaming spiral
Every year, plenty of movies find themselves put forward for the awards season conversation, but the only people who seemed to think that last year’s hollow biopic Cherry had a shot at landing any prizes were the people who made it, which made them look even more foolish when the all style and no substance caper was resoundingly panned by critics.
‘Willow’ Assembles a Messy Fantasy Story Starter Kit
When you’re sequelizing an almost-35-year-old movie, awkward shoehorning is going to be part of the territory. In the case of “Willow,” there’s rationalizing why some cast members have returned while others haven’t, justifying the technical leaps in the time since, and adjusting what counts as a modern spin on a time-tested genre. The new Disney+ series, kicking off with an eight-episode season that extends into early 2023, almost seems to realize that all this is a required price for its own existence. The opening episode of this TV version of “Willow” does all it can to thread the nostalgia needle, right...
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
