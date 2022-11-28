Just under eight months after the acclaimed premiere of the first season of “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+ launches a second outing (and has already commissioned a third and a fourth) on Friday, December 2nd. The good news is that there’s no sophomore slump here in a 6-episode run that actually feels like it has higher stakes and more intense action than the first. Yes, it’s still a show about underdogs who save the day, but there’s less sad sack character study here now that this world of raggedy John Le Carre spy plotting has already been unpacked. The second season maintains the spirit of the first while upping the intensity, which allows star Gary Oldman even more of a chance to shine in a role that feels like it’s going to be one of the most definitive of his career. The Oscar winner is perfect in the part of Jackson Lamb, a man who may have lost the spy game but is as loyal and brilliant as anyone who ever played it.

