Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team
Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros...
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
ESPN senior writer pitches ‘One Big’ Yankees move to make Red Sox miserable
The surest way to prevent Xander Bogaerts from hitting back-breaking homers off Gerrit Cole is for the Yankees to unite both Bogaerts and Cole on the same team. Thankfully, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield totally seems to get it. Now, while the Yankees signing Bogaerts is about as likely as...
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
Yankees bringing on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly as broadcasters would be major letdown
How about some New York Yankees free agency rumors?! Not ones that relate to the roster or the dugout, though. Media free agency! More specifically, voids the YES Network is trying to fill or other spots it might be looking to upgrade ahead of 2023. The New York Post spoke...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Turner Talks with Phillies Seemingly Heating Up
Trea Turner may get his wish of moving back to the east coast after all
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
What Does Mike Clevinger Bring to the White Sox?
What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday
Three-time American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. Verlander is reportedly looking for a contract similar to the one Max Scherzer signed last winter.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher
The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)
In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
