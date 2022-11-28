ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve

You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
NBC Sports Chicago

José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return

The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

What Does Mike Clevinger Bring to the White Sox?

What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher

The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
MINNESOTA STATE
Over the Monster

Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)

In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
BOSTON, MA

