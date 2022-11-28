ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large

A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads to Manslaughter for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death

A man who killed a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. David Martinez, 44, was previously acquitted in two separate...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets Life in Prison for Fiery Murder in Domestic Dispute

A man who doused the mother of his four children with gasoline and set her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clarence Durell Dear, 58, was convicted in October of first-degree murder,...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified

A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica

Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA

