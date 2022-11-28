Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No additional information was immediately...
19-month-old girl abducted by her mother in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD says
A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Monday afternoon, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.
Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large
A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
Man Pleads to Manslaughter for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
A man who killed a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. David Martinez, 44, was previously acquitted in two separate...
Veteran found murdered in Los Angeles college parking lot, suspect sought
Authorities are searching for the suspect who murdered a veteran in the Los Angeles City College parking structure. The victim is a U.S. veteran who is also a transient person, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deadly assault happened on Nov. 7. Deputies responded […]
Man Gets Life in Prison for Fiery Murder in Domestic Dispute
A man who doused the mother of his four children with gasoline and set her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clarence Durell Dear, 58, was convicted in October of first-degree murder,...
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex taken from victim in Mid-Wilshire area
Two men were arrested after video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed 18-year-old in Sylmar
Police are searching for a SUV driver who is accused of causing a violent crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Sylmar over the weekend. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Foothill Boulevard just south of Sayre Street. A 2003 silver Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound […]
‘Serial rapist’ who found victims on Instagram arrested, facing 16 charges: LASD
A man accused of raping a woman he met on social media last year is facing more than a dozen additional charges and authorities are describing him as a “serial rapist.” Michael Watson Jr., 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley. Watson became the subject of the investigation after […]
SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica
Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed.
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area.
Person Barricaded in Compton
Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
