Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO