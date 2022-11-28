ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s December calendar

MONROE, CT — This article features Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s December calendar. The Monroe Historical Society’s Christmas House Tour, a joint effort with the Save Our Stepney Task Force, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, with open visiting hours from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Monroe Police Department’s Toy Drive to lift children’s spirits

MONROE, CT — Monroe police officers will collect toy donations at the gazebo on the green in front of Monroe Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second annual Stuff the Gazebo Toy Drive brightens the holidays for children...
Women make shopping memories at October Six

MONROE, CT — Chelsey Carbone remembers when her mother dropped her and her younger sister, Ryan, off at the Milford Mall while growing up. The sisters loved shopping together and Carbone even met her future husband during one excursion. The two sisters dreamed of opening a business of their...
Two Masuk seniors are finalists for Weller Foundation scholarship

Two Masuk High School seniors were selected as finalists to compete for the $18,000 Scholarship in honor of the late Barton L. Weller, founder of Vitramon, Inc., in Monroe, whose generosity has made this award possible. The seniors selected are Sofia Nwosu, daughter of Matthew Nwosu and Kathy Quezada, of...
Police Reports: Pedestrian hit by SUV, burglary at Osteria Romana

MONROE, CT — A 66-year-old Trumbull man was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with suspected serious injuries Saturday afternoon, after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking space in the Hometown Tool parking lot, 415 Main St. The pedestrian told police he was walking...
