The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. claps back at claims that drugs were involved in plane incident

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., or OBJ, clapped back at a claim that drugs were somehow involved when he was kicked off a plane in Miami. OBJ has meetings set up with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and more in the coming weeks, when he hopes to find a new home. Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating knee injury in last year’s postseason, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
