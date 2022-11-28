Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., or OBJ, clapped back at a claim that drugs were somehow involved when he was kicked off a plane in Miami. OBJ has meetings set up with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and more in the coming weeks, when he hopes to find a new home. Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating knee injury in last year’s postseason, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO