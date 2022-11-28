ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

The Knicks are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 121-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Killian Hayes is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is averaging 20.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

