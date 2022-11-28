ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn takes on Orlando, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Orlando Magic (5-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -10.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nets play Orlando.

The Nets are 6-5 in conference play. Brooklyn averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Magic are 2-10 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), David Duke Jr.: day to day (illness).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

