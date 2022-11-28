Read full article on original website
Mendocino County Museum Partners with Roots of Motive Power for Holiday Happenings
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. In collaboration with the Roots of Motive Power Holiday Express Event, the Mendocino County Museum will have extended hours on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., offer FREE Admission, and invite the public to enjoy our exhibits and festive activities.
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
The Community Foundation Awards $208,000 to Mendocino County Animal Welfare Organizations
The following is a press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County:. In November, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $208,000 in local grants to support animal welfare through its non-competitive Animal Welfare Grant Program. The Animal Welfare Grant Program provides financial support for organizations that care for...
Unknown Ag Water Demand, Water District Consolidation Going Forward, Potter Valley Project—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on November 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Ken Todd, Bree Klotter, and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton. Board President Tom Schoeneman was absent.
Theft Of Mail, Arguing On The Beach – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
One Vehicle Hits House, One Lands in Creek After Head-On Collision North of Laytonville
Two vehicles collided head-on this evening north of Laytonville resulting in one vehicle veering into a creek adjacent to Highway 101 and the other hitting a house near the roadside. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate initial reports came in around 9:48 p.m. The...
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
