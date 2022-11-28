How North Star Academy’s In-Classroom Tutoring\Strategies Help Students Close Covid Gaps

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County College Community Education Forum with Dr. Akil Khalfani and SGA Pres. Yahira Rosales
In this episode of Essex County College’s Community Education Forum, host Alfred Bundy speaks with Professor Dr. Akil Khalfani about Critical Race Theory as well as Student Government President Yahira Rosales. Alfred Bundy hosts the Essex County College Community Education Forum. The Community Education Forum Forum highlights outstanding ECC...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need
by Sean Quinn, Archdiocese of Newark Jersey City, N.J. – The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. All are invited to the grand opening celebration, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese. Jersey City Councilwoman Denise Ridley will also visit. And Mercy The post Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location for People in Need appeared first on Shore News Network.
paramuspost.com
CarePlus NJ Announces Next Generation of Leadership
Joe Masciandaro, pioneer in integrated behavioral health care, to retire. Brigitte Johnson, Esq. appointed President/CEO effective January 2, 2023. Paramus, N.J. (November 29, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces Joe Masciandaro, Founder, President and CEO of CarePlus NJ since 1978, will retire from the organization. After a rigorous national search, the CarePlus NJ Board of Trustees has selected Brigitte Johnson, Esq. to serve as the new President/CEO, effective January 2, 2023.
thesetonian.com
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents
The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
‘We are living in hell.’ N.J. city’s toxic cop culture ignites residents’ fury
In Paterson, most of the 400 police officers sworn to serve and protect the “Silk City” are Black or brown, like its nearly 150,000 residents. Still, fear and distrust of the police run deep. And residents and community activists say that gap is widening in a city where...
Yale Daily News
Nine-year-old girl tours Yale labs after neighbor reported her to police for spraying lanternflies
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson of Caldwell, New Jersey was welcomed to Yale for a “Black girl led Science Tour” after a viral incident where her neighbor called the cops on her while she was protecting trees from lanternflies. The little girl had been spraying a formula to help exterminate...
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change
Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad Investment
Newark's railway tracks are cracked and worn after nearly a century.Photo byBridget Mulroy. Newark’s Penn Station is nearly 90 years old, it was built in 1935. If anyone has traveled through Newark’s Penn Station or driven passed the tracks along McCarter Highway, you’ll have seen for yourself that the transportation hub is in severe need of a makeover.
Newark ribbon-cutting as low-income renters become homeowners
Recipients were chosen from a lottery among thousands of eligible residents. Less than a quarter of Newark residents own their home. City officials have steadily been working to turn that tide, using a program that helps low-income renters become first-generation homeowners without all the usual hefty costs. The Newark Land...
Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash
RAHWAY — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football coach ‘Smoke’ Pierre selected for All-American Bowl, joining IHS senior safety Adon Shuler
IRVINGTON, NJ — When Irvington High School senior football player Adon Shuler heads to San Antonio, Texas, to participate in the All-American Bowl in January, he will have a familiar face joining him. IHS head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre has been selected to serve as an assistant coach in...
roi-nj.com
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
jerseydigs.com
Phase One of Jersey City’s 3,000-Unit Westview Development Heads to Planning Board
A project that would radically transform Jersey City’s West Side by adding high-rise residences, retail, amenities, and greenery to mostly vacant parcels along the Hackensack River could soon take a big step forward. Ideas have been in the works to revitalize about 8.29 acres of land along Route 440...
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
