Fall River, MA

Children's Holiday Parade kicks off festive season in Fall River

By Ashley Schuler, The Herald News
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER — Better watch out — and make sure to get dibs on a spot with a good view.

Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the return of a beloved city tradition.

You'd be hard-pressed not to catch that festive feeling as the Children's Holiday Parade descends on downtown Fall River, with decked-out floats, marching bands, giant balloons, costumed characters and more making their way down South Main Street.

Now in its 38th year, the annual event has grown to one of the largest children’s holiday parades in New England. And this year the city spectacle does not disappoint, organizers promise.

"It is a staple here in our city," said Greater Fall River Re-Creation Executive Director Grace Gerling, who looks forward to watching the expressions of joy on the faces of spectators young and old, lining the downtown sidewalks to get a glimpse of the action.

"I love to see the kids, even the adults, excited for whatever is coming down the street," Gerling said.

Greater Fall River Re-Creation, in collaboration with Fall River Holiday Parade Committee, Inc., has taken the reins as the parade's main organizer the past couple of years, having received just over $63,000 in ARPA funding to help bring the 2022 event to life.

According to Gerling, the parade attracts roughly 20,000 people from Fall River and beyond each year, and folks clamoring for a prime seat can be seen setting up along the route as early as 11 a.m.

Some highlights of 2022's event include three giant balloons — proven crowd pleasers that will be manned by 30 volunteers — as well as the return of the majestic Hallamore Clydesdale horses, a pair of camels and Arabian horses from Cranberry Knoll in Fairhaven.

"Some kids have never seen a horse or a camel up close, so it's definitely a big deal," Gerling said. "And obviously can't have a parade without music."

As of Tuesday, Gerling said the parade stood at about 108 participating units, including 14 bands — high school bands throughout the region, bagpipe bands, Drum and Bugle Corps and brass bands — 14 Fall River-area schools, local police and fire departments, and a total of 18 floats, as well as a division made up of state and local officials.

First, second and third place awards will be given to the most creative floats, who get bragging rights as well as a ribbon or wreath signifying their win as they make their way along the parade route.

The headliner, as always, is Santa and Mrs. Claus, who make their early arrival from the North Pole around 12:45 p.m. "He always comes in with a bang," Gerling said.

The parade steps off from Kennedy Park at 1 p.m.

Marchers are asked to check in at the parade tent at the corner of Bradford Avenue and South Main Street no later than 11:30 a.m. Floats and large vehicles check in no later than 10 a.m. at the corner of Bradford Avenue and Broadway.

Broadway, from Bradford Avenue to Middle Street, will be closed to traffic at 10:30 a.m. to help facilitate parade preparations.

Gerling noted that shuttles will be available at the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street to transport people to Kennedy Park.

According to Gerling, the Children's Holiday's Parade is truly a team effort, with 60 to 75 volunteers involved in making it a reality each year, assisting with everything from planning to balloon wrangling to suiting up in costume.

Students from Diman and Durfee, as well as Saint Anne's Hospital, are among those loyal volunteers, Fall River Police Department is on hand for security and Department of Public Works plays an important role with logistics.

"We definitely can't do it alone... we have a great community here in Fall River that always steps up and helps out," Gerling said.

While the parade is considered the main event, the holidays officially kick off in Fall River a couple of days prior with a Tree Lighting Celebration at Government Center on Thursday, Dec. 1. Watch the city's holiday tree shine, and enjoy live performances, crafts and activities, free hot cocoa and photos with Santa, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Rounding out the festive weekend is Greater Fall River Re-Creation's Christmas Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the agency's 45 Rock St. home. The event includes tons of free family fun, from train rides for the kids, to a petting zoo, pictures with St. Nick, holiday crafts at Santa's workshop and face painting.

Later Sunday evening, starting at 5 p.m., Kennedy Park will be illuminated at the launch of the first-ever Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights, presented by the nonprofit Creative Community Vision.

"It will be a busy, busy weekend, that's for sure," Gerling said.

For more information or updates on the 2022 Children's Holiday Parade, visit Greater Fall River Re-Creation's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greaterfallriverrec .

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Children's Holiday Parade kicks off festive season in Fall River

