HireRight Holdings, Canoo, VEON And Other Big Gainers From Friday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • VEON Ltd. VEON shares climbed 31.1% to close at $0.6098 after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 16.4% to settle at $1.21. The company recently posted a quarterly loss.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 14% to close at $1.14. Pagaya Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 13% to close at $8.78.
  • Manchester United plc MANU jumped 12.8% to close at $21.21. Manchester United shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 12.5% to close at $1.71.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 10.4% to settle at $4.03.
  • Hallador Energy Company HNRG jumped 9.1% to settle at $9.97. The company recently swung to a profit in the latest quarter.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL gained 8.5% to close at $26.55. Richardson Electronics announced a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX jumped 8.5% to settle at $9.18. MoonLake recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT gained 8.1% to close at $11.65. HireRight Holdings 10% owner GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., acquired a total of 520,108 shares an average price of $10.62.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 6.4% to settle at $62.69.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 4.6% to close at $1.13. Canoo Director, Executive Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila acquired a total of 9,009,009 shares at an average price of $1.11.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG gained 3.7% to settle at $2.23.

