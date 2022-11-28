HireRight Holdings, Canoo, VEON And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- VEON Ltd. VEON shares climbed 31.1% to close at $0.6098 after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 16.4% to settle at $1.21. The company recently posted a quarterly loss.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 14% to close at $1.14. Pagaya Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 13% to close at $8.78.
- Manchester United plc MANU jumped 12.8% to close at $21.21. Manchester United shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 12.5% to close at $1.71.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 10.4% to settle at $4.03.
- Hallador Energy Company HNRG jumped 9.1% to settle at $9.97. The company recently swung to a profit in the latest quarter.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL gained 8.5% to close at $26.55. Richardson Electronics announced a global distribution agreement with Gallium Semiconductor.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX jumped 8.5% to settle at $9.18. MoonLake recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.27 per share.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT gained 8.1% to close at $11.65. HireRight Holdings 10% owner GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., acquired a total of 520,108 shares an average price of $10.62.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 6.4% to settle at $62.69.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 4.6% to close at $1.13. Canoo Director, Executive Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila acquired a total of 9,009,009 shares at an average price of $1.11.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG gained 3.7% to settle at $2.23.
