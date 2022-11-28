Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years
As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Allrecipes.com
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
I ordered the same meal from Subway and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and I preferred the larger sandwich
An Insider reporter tried turkey sandwiches from two sandwich chains to determine which one was better.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Its Secret McGold Card That Gets You Free Food for Life
McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard
The candy cane chill Blizzard is also returning to DQ's holiday menu It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard! The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer. Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve. The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning...
Time Out Global
This Boston influencer just published a beautiful coffee table book
Boston food & lifestyle influencer, Brittany DiCapua, otherwise known as @bostonfoodjournal on Instagram, just launched her first book, “Meals on Heels,” and it looks like the perfect holiday gift for any into food or fashion (or both)! I recently caught up with Brittany to learn all about her new book.
Time Out Global
A sneak peek at Time Out Market Montréal’s limited edition holiday menu
From December 5 to January 5, the 13 eateries at Time Out Market Montréal—home to some of the best chefs and restaurants in the city under one roof—will offer special dishes and drinks combining tradition and originality with a modern twist, and unbeatable holiday vibes (cue the Marché de Noël Signé Local, Montreal’s massive downtown Christmas market.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
RADWIMPS Aimed for ‘Timeless Resonance’ With New Makoto Shinkai Collaboration ‘Suzume’: Interview
Suzume, the highly anticipated latest animated feature film by director Makoto Shinkai, hit theaters in Japan on Nov. 11. The movie’s music is by RADWIMPS, fronted by Yojiro Noda, marking the third time the hugely popular J-rock band collaborated with Shinkai on his movies following Your Name. from 2016 and Weathering With You from 2019. The featured female vocalist on one of the theme songs called “Suzume feat. Toaka” was selected through auditions, and the film’s score was co-produced by RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi, who has written music for numerous video games and films including the Metal Gear Solid series and...
ComicBook
McDonald's Holiday Pie Reportedly Returning Nationwide in December
With Thanksgiving over, we're fully in the holiday season and while we've already seen plenty of holiday-themed food items hitting shelves and menus across various brands, it seems that McDonald's is also getting in on the holiday spirit this year in a big way. A new report from Chewboom says that McDonald's is bringing back their iconic Holiday Pie again this year but this time around, it will be available nationwide starting in early December.
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
We Tasted All of the Grocery Store Eggnogs to Find the Best
Maybe you enjoy it dairy-free, or maybe you spike it with brandy. Regardless, we've got opinions on the best eggnog money can buy.
Thrillist
Burger King Is AirDropping 65,000 Free Whoppers in NYC Today
Everybody loves a good birthday celebration, especially if it comes with free food. Today marks the 65th anniversary of Burger King’s signature sandwich, the Whopper, and to celebrate, the restaurant chain is giving away 65,000 free whoppers in NYC. Before you ask, no, you won’t be seeing mountains of...
