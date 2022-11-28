Read full article on original website
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Survivalists seek out nail-biting thrillers where the odds seem insurmountable
Horrors and thrillers love tapping into our innermost fears, whether it be claustrophobia, coulrophobia (fear of clowns), hemophobia (a fear of blood) or some other such rational fear. One of cinema’s most recent examples of playing on common fears comes in the form of Scott Mann’s Fall (2022), a story following two best friends who agree to climb a 2,000-foot tower and find themselves stranded at the top. Acrophobia (the fear of heights) is one of the most common phobias in the whole world, alongside arachnophobia (fear of spiders) and ophidiophobia (fear of snakes).
7 creepy arthouse movies about cannibalism
Around the mid-way point in Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet’s Lee spells out the limited options that lie in front of his lover Maren (Taylor Russell). They can either lock themselves away, commit suicide, or continue eating people. Even though Maren and Lee are “eaters” who were born to consume human flesh, they still struggle with the prospect of cannibalism, one of the ultimate societal taboos. The film defies the expectations of what a cannibal road movie would be: in between all the severed limbs and grotesque ropes of human hair, there’s an exquisite love story between Maren and Lee, one that Luca Guadagino makes impossibly gorgeous against sun-lit valleys and strangely romantic abattoirs.
A mind-blowing cosmic classic drifts through the terrifying blackness of space on streaming
There are few cinematic experiences that stick with you forever, but for a lot of people, seeing Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity unfolding right in front of their eyes on the biggest screen possible is right up there as one of them. An utterly jaw-dropping piece of technical craftsmanship that...
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
Elon Musk Apparently Sleeps Next to Two Pistols—and Empty Coke Cans
Elon Musk’s commitment to erratic behavior looks to be a 24-hour thing, if his bedside table is anything to go by. The capricious billionaire shared a photo on Twitter early Monday showing his nightstand topped with a pair of pistols and four empty cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. Several users identified one of the guns as a replica of a pistol that appears in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a dystopian sci-fi video game in which megacorporations exert tyrannical power over humanity. The other weapon in the image is housed in a wooden box decorated with what appears to be a print of Emanuel Leutze’s painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware.” “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet.
Why Is '1899's Silent Kid So Creepy?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.There are a number of elements at work in the Netflix hit show 1899 that make it play as a suspenseful and mysterious thriller. Being separated from a larger civilization out on the wide open ocean aboard a ship provides isolation that can be unnerving. The prospect of being in an area where no one can come to your rescue or hear your cries for help if something goes awry is an uncomfortable feeling. Being among people who are from different countries also provides a communication gap that can also make us feel uneasy. Not being understood is something that can test your nerves. And, of course, coming upon an abandoned ship with no explanation of what happened to the over 1200 passengers on board is incredibly frightening. But few things are as chilling as the plot device of using a child that either can't or won't speak like Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) or, "The Silent Kid" in 1899. He is the most recent addition in the history of television and film to use a young child as a vehicle to instill fear in audiences.
A psychological horror sensation prays to the steaming gods to avoid eternal damnation
Horror might be the only genre where the best movies often tend to fly so far under the radar barely nobody even notices they exist until it’s too late, with the $1.4 million box office haul brought in by Rose Glass’ striking Saint Maud making it the latest in a never-ending line of spooky sensations that find a huge audience long after their initial theatrical release.
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes review – cult status beckons for Euro horror homage
Director Kevin Kopacka indulges the sensually rich if narratively flawed world of giallo and fantastique cinema, with enjoyable if problematic results
'TÁR' Works Because Cate Blanchett's Character Is Perfectly Unlikeable
Editor's Note: The following contains TÁR spoilers.The meticulous and engrossing artistry behind a Cate Blanchett performance, like that in her latest movie TÁR, is no new feat. No matter her role, Cate Blanchett always delivers a masterclass in acting. Blanchett’s latest achievement, playing Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s meditation on the system of power follows the impressive career of musician and conductor extraordinaire and the subsequent downfall that occurs when her crooked antics come to light. Blanchett is garnering massive praise for her portrayal and likely securing an Oscar nod. Still, the appeal towards the film and why it's creating so much discourse is because of the complex character of Lydia Tár herself.
'Dungeons and Dragons' and 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' on Display at Paramount's CCXP Booth
Brazil's biggest fan convention kicks off in Saō Paulo today and Collider is on the ground at CCXP to get the latest scoop on all of the movies and shows on display at the event. Since CCXP is one of the biggest pop culture festivals in the world, the major studios have all brought their A-game to the con floor. Collider's own Editor-i-Chief Steve Weintraub is in Saō Paulo touring the event and was able to snap some pictures of the epic displays, activations, and more. While Paramount was primarily wrapped up in Star Trek for US cons SDCC and NYCC, they're going all in at CCXP with a pair of upcoming feature films.
Skipping ‘Strange World’? You’re Missing out on Splat, an Exciting Evolution in Mischievous Disney Sidekicks
. “Strange World” landed with a thud this past weekend — its underwhelming $19 million gross contributed to the worst Thanksgiving in box office history. But those who ventured to see Disney’s latest animated feature might have a different onomatopoeia on their minds: Splat, as in the sci-fi adventure’s mischievous scene-stealer. The blue blob comes off as a cross between The Magic Carpet from “Aladdin” and Stitch from “Lilo & Stitch,” with a little Mickey Mouse thrown in as well. It’s also the film’s most complex character, given that it’s faceless, can’t talk, and communicates with the aid of its seven...
Suspicious: Marvin the Martian joins Multiversus just as Bugs Bunny gets nerfed
"Oh, drat these computers."
‘Willow’: Swords, Sorcery, and a Head-Scratching Sequel
One of the main characters on the great FX comedy Reservation Dogs is named Elora Danan, after the baby from the Eighties fantasy film Willow. It’s a running gag that everyone on the reservation has not only heard of the movie, but has strong opinions about it. Back in 1988, Willow — in which aspiring sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis) and mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) have to protect Elora Danan after a prophecy declares she will bring about the end of an evil queen’s reign — was a modest box office success. It’s largely been forgotten, though, a footnote in the...
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? All the episodes ranked
What is the scariest episode of Cabinet of Curiosities? We reveal which episode is the most terrifying...
Steven Spielberg Is at His Most Primal in Made-for-TV Movie 'Duel'
Hot takes here everyone, Steven Spielberg rocks! He's one of the biggest and most successful directors to ever play the game and thankfully, shows no signs of slowing down. This month, the critically acclaimed's filmmaker's 34th film hits theaters everywhere — The Fabelmans. Word on the street is we've got another banger from the master on our hands. Despite Spielberg working in more dramatic territory recently, the man has thrown his hat into a multitude of other genres over the years, proving he's a chameleon among the art of cinema. He's a killer action director, maestro of suspense, champion of science-fiction — heck, he's even had his share of comedy and horror adjacent projects. But the best part of it all is that he almost never misses. The man's been directing feature films for over 50 years now, but where did it all begin? Spielberg's first feature, the auto-centric thriller Duel, was first released on TV in 1971, followed by a theatrically released extended cut in 1972. It's a movie that contains all the hallmarks of Spielberg's later films, ranging from his camerawork to his storytelling tropes, and yet told from such a talented young figure that it's like watching a caveman discover fire. Duel is a blast and an absolute banger that should be held up there with many of Spielberg's greatest works.
