NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
NBC Bay Area
Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood
A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Health Commissioners Recommend Decriminalization of Use of Hallucinogens
Berkeley is one step closer to legalizing LSD after city health commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the city council decriminalize the use of hallucinogens. If the city council approves the proposal, Berkeley will become the first city in the country to have such an ordinance. That same measure includes...
NBC Bay Area
Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF
A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
NBC Bay Area
Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery
Employees at a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door. It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Will Allow Police to Use Robots With Lethal Force Option
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Prepares for Upcoming Storm
A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area that will spread through the region by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose
San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
NBC Bay Area
August Algal Bloom Causes Concern for Future of Bay Area's Sturgeon
When thousands of dead fish began washing up on Bay Area shores last August, the result of a harmful algae bloom, researchers were alarmed to see hundreds of sturgeon carcasses among the dead. The Bay Area's population of the long, spiny fish which date back to the dinosaurs have already...
NBC Bay Area
University of California Reaches Tentative Deal With Some Striking Workers
A tentative agreement has been reached between the University of California and some of its striking workers. UAW Local 5810, which represents over 11,000 postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers at the University of California and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, on Tuesday said a tentative agreement has been reached, but workers will remain on strike until members ratify the new deal.
NBC Bay Area
Several Warming Centers Open Amid Cold Weather in Santa Clara County
Several warming centers will be open through Sunday in Santa Clara County, where temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight through the weekend. The county has seven warming centers set up in the Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and Woodland library branches. They will be open during the day and early evening hours, which vary by location, according to an announcement Monday from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management.
NBC Bay Area
Lafayette Gun Owners Required to Keep Firearms Locked Up
The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
NBC Bay Area
BART's San Jose Extension May Force Several Downtown Businesses to Relocate
Several downtown businesses may be forced to relocate due to BART's plan to extend service to San Jose. The Valley Transportation Authority, which is in charge of the phase to extend BART service into the Silicon Valley, wants to purchase downtown San Jose buildings housing several businesses to complete the project. Owners of the properties are refusing to sell, leaving VTA to consider beginning the eminent domain process.
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
NBC Bay Area
Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip
Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
NBC Bay Area
Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel
The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night. More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled. The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.
NBC Bay Area
How to Help Bay Area Organizations on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a day for those across the country to think about their community and help those they might not know. The movement has raised billions of dollars for nonprofit organizations. Visit givingtuesday.org for more information. Here are a few local organizations in need of help:. 49ers Foundation. On...
NBC Bay Area
Concerns Grow Over Vacant San Jose City Council Seats
San Jose will soon have Matt Mahan as their new mayor after he won the most votes in the recent election. However, questions remain as to who will fill his council seat once he leaves, as well as a second seat that will be vacant now that Sylvia Arenas was elected a county supervisor.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
