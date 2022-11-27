Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
McDonald's opens US's first small-format location that's optimized for delivery and mobile orders
The McDonald's near Fort Worth, Texas, could serve as a template for expansion. Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Chick-fil-A all have mobile order lanes.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0