lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake
This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled
Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
California-Nevada border slammed by holiday travel day
Plus: An 18-mile gridlock slammed holiday travel day, 16 hurt in Bay Bridge crash on Thanksgiving, SFO flight makes emergency landing and the busiest travel day of the year is not when you think it is.
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities at Talus at Kyle Canyon, a Gated Master Plan in Highly Desirable Northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Talus at Kyle Canyon, a gated, master-planned community in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. The homebuilder’s Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon communities are ideally located at Kyle Canyon Road and West Frontage Road, just off Interstate 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers, including Creech Air Force Base. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to several area parks and popular shopping and dining at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Talus at Kyle Canyon is also a short drive to popular golf courses and outdoor recreation, including hiking, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Charleston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005786/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities at Talus at Kyle Canyon, a gated master plan in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas valley causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence in the west Las Vegas valley resulting in road closures.
pvtimes.com
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
Secrets to winning at Las Vegas casinos
What does it take to score big in Vegas? 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks with the experts and shares some secrets on how to win at the casino.
‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year.
Fox5 KVVU
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Beard...
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
businesspress.vegas
An affordable housing crisis isn’t coming; it’s here
Everyone deserves the dignity that comes with having a place to call home — a safe harbor that shelters and nourishes. But, unfortunately, a growing number of Nevadans are being priced out of the housing market, and this is true for both renters and homeowners. With interest rates on the rise, many simply cannot make mortgage payments pencil, nor do they have the required savings for a down payment. And with housing shortages, renters are facing escalating payments that are out of reach and unsustainable.
B-52s announce return to Las Vegas for ten-night residency
The B-52s announced their return to Las Vegas in a news release on Tuesday morning, after performing a series of sold-out shows in Vegas this past October.
KTNV
Roads reopen after SWAT standoff in Henderson
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Roads are opening back up Wednesday morning after a SWAT standoff in Henderson, the city's police department says. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Fawn Circle just after 3 a.m. to respond to a reported domestic disturbance. "One male subject was reported to be...
