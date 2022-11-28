LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Talus at Kyle Canyon, a gated, master-planned community in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. The homebuilder’s Landings and Reserves at Talus at Kyle Canyon communities are ideally located at Kyle Canyon Road and West Frontage Road, just off Interstate 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers, including Creech Air Force Base. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to several area parks and popular shopping and dining at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Talus at Kyle Canyon is also a short drive to popular golf courses and outdoor recreation, including hiking, mountain biking and skiing at Mount Charleston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005786/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities at Talus at Kyle Canyon, a gated master plan in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO