San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible freezing temperatures coming to Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said to expect chilly temperatures this week that may drop to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and produce frost. Forecasters said there's a 50 to 80 percent chance of frost Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest chance in inland areas, especially valleys. The NWS said people should make sure to protect people, pets, plants and pipes. The weather service said there's a 50 percent to 75 percent chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.   KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts for Your Area
KRON4 News

Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could be in for this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend continues this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain beginning Thursday. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. “I’m very happy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storm fronts bring rain, snow in the Sierra later this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm door was slowly beginning to creep open as the first of three weather fronts approached the Bay Area Sunday, bringing with it frigid temperatures for the start of the week.The dip in the temperatures will be particularly noticeable on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. "The cold front associated with the trough will bring a burst of cold  air bringing temperatures of mid 30s to low 40s along the coast and low 30s inland for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings," the National Weather Service said. "The low temps brings concern for areas of frost in the inland...
calmatters.network

Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles

Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
SFGate

Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays

Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

