Enrolling in college-level classes brings higher graduation rates, STAAR performance to high schoolers

Fort Worth ISD claims they are overwhelmed with the number of sick students
Cook Children’s pediatricians, including the Urgent Care Centers, say so many parent are requesting doctor’s notes to submit for school absences that the Fort Worth ISD had to update parents and families of the District’s absentee policy.
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD names Rock Hill HS principal
Prosper ISD is excited to announce that Mr. Terry Mouton has been named as the Rock Hill High School principal and will begin in January 2023. Mr. Mouton was an integral part in opening the school in 2020 in his role as assistant principal. He has more than 14 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Mr. Mouton is replacing current principal Dustin Toth, who was named as principal of Prosper ISD’s third high school, Walnut Grove High School.
checkupnewsroom.com
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD
If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
Allen ISD trustee storms out, resigns in anger after board votes to approve controversial redistricting proposal
ALLEN, Texas — The Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted late Monday night to approve a controversial redistricting plan, which will close two schools and force young students all across the district to transfer to new campuses in the fall. District staff has said for weeks that the West...
fortworthreport.org
New youth sports program shoots for better access to soccer for Fort Worth kids
Parents bundled up on a chilly November Saturday are watching their kids play soccer at Fort Worth’s Rolling Hills soccer complex. One child does a couple of spontaneous somersaults as he makes his way back to the center of the field after a goal. Mindy Hurtado is there to support her two kids, Henry and Nicholas. It’s important to her that they stay active, she said.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD takes back seat with request for part of $1 billion in electric school bus funding
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $1 billion in rebates to 389 school districts across the country to electrify their school bus fleets. Fort Worth ISD was not selected to receive funding, among the 64 Texas school districts that applied. Only 13 Texas districts, including Dallas ISD and Houston ISD,...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth-Arlington adds 11,000 jobs in October, showing continued growth
Job numbers are still looking good in the Fort Worth and Arlington area. The region continued its trend of adding jobs in October, after a slight dip in September.The metro added 11,000 jobs in October, a 5.4% increase compared to the same time last year. The unemployment rate in the...
Southlake Style
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
As a patient, you can feel vulnerable and must rely on the nurses and support staff for consistent treatment of your medical issues and emotions as they occur. The nurses who treated me offered an excellent delivery. I felt a part of the decision- making process. Answers to any questions I had were given in terms I could comprehend. My doctor visits were consistent, and the nurses came promptly and regularly to monitor all aspects of my medical needs. Kindness and professional treatment also came through my door with the early morning lab technicians, food delivery staff, volunteers and cleaning staff who asked how I was feeling each day. Nurses who were assigned to me on a previous day would make the effort to connect with me. A wave or smile made me feel like everyone was pulling for my recovery. You probably save a lot of lives regularly, but let me express that this life is forever grateful.— A Grateful Life.
The Community News
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
This Texas Spa Focuses On A Unique Kind Of Therapy
Have you ever tried this kind of therapy?
luxury-houses.net
This $7.85 Million Endless Oasis in Weatherford Texas provides Luxurious Recreational and Residential Experience
127 River Oak Court Home in Weatherford, Texas for Sale. 127 River Oak Court, Weatherford, Texas is a one of a kind estate for the luxurious recreational and residential experience with features including large pool with infinity edge, water fall, slide, swim up bar, and extensive decorative lighting. This Home in Weatherford offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 11,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 127 River Oak Court, please contact Don Bell (Phone: 903-651-5615) at Don Bell Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth forges ahead with purchase of open space along Lake Arlington. Here’s what the city plans to preserve next
Following a surge of funds from the May bond election, Fort Worth’s open space conservation program is making moves to preserve land throughout the city. The new push will begin in southeast Fort Worth. On Nov. 29, City Council members approved a $2.5 million purchase of five properties spanning 29 acres on the western shoreline of Lake Arlington. The acquisition marks the program’s fifth since launching in 2020 and the first approved this year.
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
Longview prepares for first-ever meeting with Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — The number one Longview Lobos have been on a roll this postseason, and have continued to live up to their preseason expectations. Head coach John King credits their success to 40 returners and playing like a family. “There is just so much maturity and focus, I have been really proud […]
MaxPreps
High school football: MaxPreps Top 25 showdown in Texas between No. 12 Denton Guyer, No. 23 Southlake Carroll headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The 2022 high school football season is nearing the finish line and there will be nothing but big-time games to close out the year. There are two MaxPreps Top 25 matchups this week, led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) with a spot in the 6A Division 2 semifinals on the line.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
