Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
insideradio.com
News Bites: KNX Town Hall, iHeart Conn., YouTube, Forever Media, ‘Armstrong & Getty.’
News Bites for November 28... ...Fueled by social media distribution networks, fentanyl killed more than 1,600 people in Los Angeles County alone in the last year, sparking urgent warnings from local and federal officials. On Tuesday Audacy news KNX- AM & FM (97.1, 1070) will present a live town hall called “Deadly High: Teens and Fentanyl.” The one-hour event will take place in the Audacy SoundSpace and will be broadcast live on KNX and the Audacy app with video streaming at KNXNews.com starting at 5pm PT. Vicky Moore and Mike Simpson, hosts of “LA’s Morning News” on KNX, will be joined by Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Alberto Carvalho along with survivors, experts, and dozens of local students for the discussion. “There is no issue more pressing for the communities we serve,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “Fentanyl is killing our kids, and we want to use our agenda-setting KNX News platform to make sure teens and parents are aware of the dangers.” Other confirmed guests include Dr. Scott Hadland, Chief of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, addiction medicine specialist & professor, Harvard Medical School; Art Stone, Detective and Special Fentanyl Investigations Unit lead, LAPD; Amy Neville, mother of 14-year-old Alexander Neville, who died from a fentanyl overdose; Nathaniel Shin, North Hollywood High School senior, Student Representative on LAUSD Board of Education; and Ava Boris, Van Nuys High School senior, member of Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council.
insideradio.com
Ellen K To Anchor 12 Hours Of KOST Programming For Giving Tuesday.
KOST Los Angeles (103.5) will devote 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday tomorrow, highlighting patient stories of hope and healing in a partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Ellen K, morning host at the iHeartMedia AC and her co-host Ryan Manno will anchor the broadcast from 6am-6pm along with fellow KOST personalities Kari Steele and Sandy Stec.
Sacramento Observer
After Restaurant Depot Fires Single Mom L.A. Coalition Accuses Them of Being “Anti Black”
(CBM) – LOS ANGELES – About 200 protesters gathered on Nov. 24 at wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier Restaurant Depot/Jetro in Culver City to demand justice for Passion Schoolfield, a single Black mother who was fired for expressing an opinion about Ye, the rapper also known as Kanye West.
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
KCET
Beach Vibes and Hand-Cut Fries: 40 Years of Islands Restaurants in L.A.
When the first Islands restaurant opened in 1982 in West Los Angeles, the gourmet burger scene was practically nonexistent. Diners would trek from the South Bay or San Fernando Valley to get a taste of the restaurant’s burgers and fresh-cut fries. Popular items like the Hawaiian (a half-pound beef...
Walk Past Epic Light Displays And Massive Holiday Sets At The New Holiday Road LA
Pretty lights are one thing, but Holiday Road is bringing even more holiday spirit to Los Angeles. Open now through December 30th, Holiday Road LA has lights, face painting, caroling, photo ops, toys, and more with a nighttime exhibit for all to enjoy. Of course, what’s a cozy stroll in the cold winter months without some warm food and drinks along the way? Holiday Road has the best food trucks in the area to make things even better. There’s also a holiday bar with cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Please note that the bar won’t be operational between 12/27 and 12/30, but you can still get beer and wine from the food trucks. Just keep in mind that the food trucks, the bar, and the entrance to the parking lot closes at 9:00pm. On-site tickets for Holiday Road LA may be available, but I’d definitely recommend getting yours online in advance. Tickets are only available on-site if the event hasn’t sold out for that day, and they cost more than online. So for convenience and to make sure you secure your tickets to Holiday Road, grab them online.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Titanic' Exhibit in Los Angeles Is So Real It's Kind of Eerie
It's like taking a trip back in time.
iheart.com
WATCH: Veronica From South El Monte Wins A BRAND NEW Ford Bronco Sport!
Congrats to Veronica from South El Monte for winning a BRAND NEW Ford Bronco Sport! Ryan Seacrest gave her $500 Spring Cash, PLUS she won a new car!!!. KIIS-FM has your chance to Hang with KIIS Jingle Ball Village performer Huddy!. KIIS Club VIPS, enter for a chance to win...
2urbangirls.com
Compton firefighters continue highlighting issues within the department
COMPTON, Calif – The Compton fire department continues to take to social media to alert the residents about the lack of equipment needed to respond to emergencies. The latest post shared on their Compton Firefighters social media account highlights the shutting down of one of the department’s fire apparatus.
archeroracle.org
Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools
Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
SoCal weather: Prepare for light rain and cool temperatures Thursday
Light rain and cooler temperatures are coming to Southern California on Thursday.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
