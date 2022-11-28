Read full article on original website
A Hidden Key to Unlocking the Vikings’ Pass Rush
After the initial 11 games of the season, it’d be fair to say that the Vikings’ pass rush has been good but not great. To be sure, there have been some great moments, and yet we can likely all agree that the team has the capacity to be generating more pressure. Is there any chance that backup DT Ross Blacklock can help spark some improvement?
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
PurplePTSD: 4 Injured Vikings, Knee Surgery for Rookie, the Week 9 Dub
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updates the masses on the status...
Is the Vikings ‘Bug’ Actually a Perk?
Through 12 weeks in the 2022 NFL schedule, the Minnesota Vikings own a 9-2 record. Having only dropped games in blowouts to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell’s team has the second-best record in the league. To date, their validity has been scrutinized, but it’s worth wondering if the bug for this team may actually be a perk.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
Jets Provide a Familiar Situation for Vikings
Turning the page from a Thanksgiving victory against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings face a familiar test in the New York Jets. Rounding out their tour of the AFC East, yet another backup will take the field against Ed Donatell’s defense. Although the New...
Fears Confirmed: Vikings Rookie Lost for Season
The Minnesota Vikings passing defense ranks last in the NFL per passing yards allowed and lost a critical young asset on Tuesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth had meniscus surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Booth, 22, battled injury earlier this season, too, and played 105 defensive...
Vikings Value Christian Darrisaw’s Brain
This weekend the Minnesota Vikings are set to square off against the New York Jets on Sunday and they’ll again be without the services of their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw. He’s dealing with a concussion suffered two weeks ago, but Minnesota is taking a safe route when bringing him back.
How Long until Vikings Ixnay Turf?
This season, there has been an uproar from the NFL Players Association when it comes to playing surfaces. With so many athletes clamoring for safer conditions, turf fields have come under fire. It’s probably not realistic to expect cold-weather teams to have grass fields, but the Vikings are one of seven teams doing the absolute worst.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 13
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings rebounded in Week 12, toppling the New England Patriots 33-26 in yet another thriller. Against New England, the Vikings defense was porous until the game was on the line and stiffened in the 4th Quarter.
Vikings to Face the Packer Mocker
The Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4) on Sunday, hoping to shrink the franchise’s magic number (two) of winning the NFC North. The Jets need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture — they’re currently the No. 7 seed — while Minnesota is mere days away from its first division crown since 2017. And for the Jets to find a triumph, they’ll need an upper-echelon performance from notable Packer mocker, Sauce Gardner.
Kirk Cousins Must Avoid INT-Happy Jets
The Minnesota Vikings had to worry about the New England Patriots pass rush last week with NFL sack leader Matthew Judon on the opposite side of the ball. New York Jets Quinnen Williams is a star in his own right, but it’s the secondary that may be looking to capitalize against Kirk Cousins most.
Is This the Most Exciting Vikings Regular Season Ever?
A much better-than-expected 2022 Vikings season thus far saw another exciting victory on Thanksgiving night with the 33-26 win over a solid New England team. It’s another feather in the cap for Kevin O’Connell, who was able to get his team refocused on a short week and design an excellent game plan after the Dallas loss as he beat Bill Belichick, the coach who drafted him as a Patriots quarterback 14 years ago.
Explained: The 7 Big Takeaways from Vikings Win over NE
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: The 7 Big Takeaways from Vikings Win over NE. This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac...
