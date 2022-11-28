ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best cutting boards in 2022

We tested 17 top-rated wood, plastic and composite models to find the best cutting board that lets you slice, dice and chop with ease while preserving your best knives and making kitchen cleanup simple.
CNN

The best linen sheets of 2022

To find the best linen sheets, we tested 14 sets from brands like Parachute, Brooklinen and more, all with a seriously upgraded sleep experience compared to basic cotton sheets.
CNN

Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor

Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gift guide for drivers

They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. And who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what they want or would buy...
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Mini Fridges

As long as there’s an outlet nearby, mini fridges provide convenient access to refrigerated items practically anywhere, especially where space is tight. Although they’re most commonly associated with dorm rooms, I’ve experienced the benefits of a mini fridge in spaces like basement wet bars and attic offices. By eliminating the hassle of going up and down stairs whenever you want a drink or snack, a mini fridge significantly increases the convenience and livability of these spaces.
lifetrixcorner.com

Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?

If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
yankodesign.com

Mudra is a minimalist cutting with a simple game-changing trick

There are a lot of tools in the kitchen that we take for granted. While we pay very close attention to knives, pots, pans, and ovens, things like graters and cutting boards are often neglected. After all, they don’t get displayed in the kitchen that often, though probably that’s because they’re not much to look at in the first place. Cutting or chopping boards, in particular, have even less time under the spotlight since it’s almost always expected to get stained and dirty over time. They also don’t have many purposes outside of food prep, stored away after use and after cleaning. Of course, that’s only by convention and tradition, and there’s no reason why a cutting board can’t be more than that. This slab of wood, for example, is beautiful enough to show off, but it actually has a few other tricks up its sleeve, all thanks to a single cutout.
carolineondesign.com

Caroline on Design Simply Christmas Home Tour

Welcome to the Caroline on Design Simply Christmas Home Tour! I can’t believe this is my third year sharing my home all decked out for the holidays. Each year I add a few new pieces of decor (and there are some beauties this year!), but I always stick to a neutral palette with pops of color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy