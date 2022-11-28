ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
msn.com

Xi tells Kim China willing to work with N.Korea for 'world peace': KCNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of its own.
Markets Insider

China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says

Investing in China carries the risk of macro policy that's "impossible to predict" , short-seller Carson Block said. China no longer telegraphs policy for economic growth that involves "generally treating foreign capital somewhat well." "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," said...
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
960 The Ref

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
The Guardian

Xi unlikely to tolerate dissent as momentous protests shake China

Just five weeks after being elected to a historic third term, President Xi Jinping suddenly faces cracks in the facade of unchallenged authority that he so successfully presented to the world at the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist party. For groups of protesters, apparently without central coordination, to...
The Guardian

Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96

China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party as a loyalist during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, has died aged 96. The cause of death was leukaemia and multiple organ failure, state media said. His life...
americanmilitarynews.com

Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
The Hill

Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China: ‘Xi Jinping! Step down!’

Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
newbooksnetwork.com

The Future of Xi and China

What will a Chinese-dominated world look like? And since Xi Jin Ping will probably rule China for life, what does he want to do; what does he believe in and what does he mean for China and the world? Sue Lin Wong has made an excellent podcast series on him called "The Prince: Searching for Xi Jinping" and discussed the Chinese leader with Owen Bennett-Jones.

