Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
New Mexico officials certify statewide election results
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in...
crossroadstoday.com
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
crossroadstoday.com
Illinois Dems tighten parts of criminal justice overhaul
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — More crimes, including some nonviolent offenses, would be added to a list that could disqualify defendants in court from being released while awaiting trial under follow-up legislation filed Wednesday to a contentious criminal justice overhaul. It’s a key component to clarifications Illinois Democratic lawmakers are...
crossroadstoday.com
At least 2 killed in Alabama as severe storms and tornadoes sweep across the South
(CNN) — Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Alabama and damaging homes and other buildings in at least three states, officials said. A tornado threat remains in the region through Wednesday morning, forecasters say.
crossroadstoday.com
West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it...
crossroadstoday.com
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
Comments / 0