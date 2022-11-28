Read full article on original website
Related
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
msn.com
Xi tells Kim China willing to work with N.Korea for 'world peace': KCNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of its own.
AOL Corp
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says
Investing in China carries the risk of macro policy that's "impossible to predict" , short-seller Carson Block said. China no longer telegraphs policy for economic growth that involves "generally treating foreign capital somewhat well." "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," said...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China: ‘Xi Jinping! Step down!’
Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96
China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party as a loyalist during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, has died aged 96. The cause of death was leukaemia and multiple organ failure, state media said. His life...
China's Xi Jinping faces calls to step down as deadly fire sparks unprecedented protests over "zero-COVID" policy
Thousands took to the streets in China over the weekend in the largest public protests the country has seen in decades. Demonstrators gathered in at least ten cities — including Shanghai and Beijing — calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping over draconian COVID-19 policies that have seen hundreds of millions of people fenced into their apartment buildings.
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule, but hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus. The protests — which began Friday and have spread to cities including the capital, Beijing, and dozens of university campuses — are the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades. In a video of the protest in Shanghai verified by The Associated Press, chants against Xi, the most powerful leader since at least the 1980s, and the Chinese Communist Party sounded loud and clear: “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!”
Will Xi Jinping listen to the people?
When Deng Xiaoping took over in December 1978, at the Third Plenum of the Eleventh Chinese Communist Party Congress, he inherited a poor and ravaged China and implemented an ambitious political reform and economic opening program that called for collective leadership and term limits, with a strong Communist Party in the lead.
POLITICO
Beijing’s mask slips
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 28-30, for a NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will seek agreement to increased shipments of power generators, electricity, clothing and other essential items for helping Ukrainians withstand Moscow’s efforts to weaponize winter weather against them.
BBC
China Covid protests: Fury and fear of virus puts Xi Jinping in a bind
For the past three years, the patience of one billion people in China has been stretched, growing thinner and thinner with every lockdown and round of mass Covid testing. Now, that patience has snapped. As thousands took to the streets in cities protesting against Covid restrictions, an exhausted nation has...
Covid restrictions lifted in Guangzhou and Chongqing after China protests
Announcements ordered the removal of ‘control orders’ and to designate areas as low risk
Comments / 0